Loving father, grandfather, brother and Vietnam veteran, James Thomas Toosley Sr., 71, Monticello, formerly of Winamac, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

James (lovingly known as Jim) was born July 16, 1949, in Rensselaer, to the late William A. and Laverne E. (Dreyer) Toosley.

He spent his youth growing up on their farm with his 10 brothers and sisters. The family sold the farm and later moved to Winamac. He graduated from North Judson High School in 1970.

Jim was drafted by the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam shortly after he graduated. He served as a specialist and was a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division from 1971-1972. He was on the front lines and in charge of petroleum storage and transport. Jim witnessed some of the most horrifying aspects of the war.

Upon return from his esteemed military service, Jim had two children, James Thomas Toosley Jr. and Amy Toosley (her husband: Timothy Meier), who grew up adoring their father. They survive, along with his grandson, James Thomas Toosley III.

Jim was also blessed to have many nieces, nephews and cousins who survive. Jim was close with and loved to laugh and joke with many of his loving brothers and sisters. He is survived by siblings Raymond "Butch" Toosley Sr., Gail Howard, Patricia Heisner, Michael (Ruth) Toosley, Betty Jean Patrick, Susan Hardesty, Robin Messer and Rita Williams (Larry).

Siblings who preceded him in death are Lawrence R. "Hedge" Toosley, William Matthew Toosley and his infant sister Mary Jane Toosley.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go fishing. He was an avid fitness guru. He also loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and, in particular, his 70s-style Harley Chopper, which he cherished for many years. He was skilled at mechanics - you could ask him any question about engines, and he would probably know the answer. People considered him to be one of the toughest men they knew. He spent more than five years battling cancer. His resilience and strength touched the hearts of all who knew him.

The Toosley family would like to send their gratitude to the White County Veteran's Service Office and to the Gary Area Vet Center for setting up a support group for combat veterans with PTSD in Monticello. Jim would often meet with and receive assistance from his friends and fellow veterans in the group, Tom Hildebrand, Hank Smith, Randy Scott and Stephanie Spencer.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. EST at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel (318 E. Pearl St. Medaryville). Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. EST Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.

Following the funeral, Jim will be honored with military graveside services at St. Henry's Cemetery in rural Medaryville, where he will be buried beside his parents.

