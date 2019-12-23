|
|
Jane Cruz, 71, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at home, after a courageous struggle with ovarian cancer.
Her life began Dec. 17, 1948, in Richmond, as the child of Floyd and Gladys (Laughlin) Freeland. Her birth mother died before she was two and she was raised by her father and stepmother (Dorothy Miller) in a loving family.
Graduating from Whitewater High School, she went on to complete a degree in social studies from Ball State University in 1970, working throughout her time in school.
After college, Jane began working as a social worker for unwed teen mothers. It was during this time she met and later married Michael Cruz on St. Patrick's Day (March 17, 1973), in Indianapolis. Over the course of their marriage, she had two children, Annie and Ben, and nurtured her family with intelligence and kindness.
She continued working in social services with emotionally impaired children before shifting to library work. A lifelong bookworm, she loved sharing her enthusiasm with patrons and found the work to be richly rewarding. She retired last December from the Delphi Public Library and Northwest Carroll branch as the reference librarian after 20-plus years of service.
Jane actively supported her husband's work with developmentally disabled individuals throughout his career and was very concerned about environmental and social justice issues. Jane was a low-key individual with an easy sense of humor and great compassion for everyone.
She enjoyed music, WBAA and all things British. She loved animals in general, with a deep affection for her Corgis and rescue kitties as well as watching hummingbirds out her window. A friend said she was "beautiful inside and out" - so true!
Jane is survived by her children Annie Cruz Porter (Andy), Ben (Erin); sisters Marylou Freeland, Fountain City, Marie Freeland, Sacramento, Calif., Betsy (Don) Renyer, Tucson, Ariz., and Leah (Sherry) Freeland, Indianapolis; brothers Kent (Donna) Freeland, Richmond, and Phil (Jo) Freeland, Spokane, Wash.
Jane had one grandchild, Mark Cruz Porter, in addition to many nieces and nephews who were close to her; brother and sister-in-law Paul (Mary) Cruz, Evansville, and Vicki Cruz, Evansville; and dear friends of Jane, Marilyn Leigh, West Lafayette, and Mary Heinzman, Hanover Park, Ill.
Her parents, stepmother, as well as a brother, Tom, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphi Public Library or CDC of Monticello; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019