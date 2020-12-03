1/1
Janet K. (Grantham) Israel
1951 - 2020
Janet K. Grantham Israel, 68, rural Monticello, passed away at 8:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, after a long and brave battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 9, 1951, in Lafayette, to Richard and Polly Storey Grantham, who survive. She was married to Ronald L. Israel in Delphi on Sept. 30, 1989, and he survives.
Jan was a 1969 graduate of Delphi High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in English Education from Indiana University in 1973, and received her Master of Science in Counseling and Personnel Services from Purdue University in 1978.
She continued course study towards her administration license, and received her guidance certificate from Purdue. She worked for 41 years for the Delphi Community School Corporation, starting in 1973 at Delphi Community Middle School on Monroe Street, teaching seventh grade English and math, and then moving to the new middle school upon its completion.
She then took the guidance counseling position at Delphi Community High School, where she continued with those duties until her retirement in 2014.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Delphi, a deacon, trustee and helped as a lay leader. She was a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association, the Retired State Teachers Association, and the Indiana State Counselors Association.
She and her husband enjoyed playing golf, traveling to Florida to visit family, and spending time with lifelong friends in the Delphi area.
Her greatest joy was her family. She and Ron loved their five grandchildren dearly. They especially enjoyed traveling to and attending their sporting and school events. She truly loved her role as "Grammy." She was the best one ever, according to her family.
Surviving is husband Ron Israel, Monticello; son Tony (Kisha) Goyer, Delphi; step-daughter Meghan Israel, Naples, Fla.; step-son Zach (Elise) Israel, West Lafayette; parents Richard and Polly Grantham, Delphi and New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; sister Susan Grantham (Anthony Pileggi), New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Tate and Kase Goyer, Harbour Morris, and Evelyn and Adalynn Israel.
A celebration of Jan's life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jan's honor to the Educational Foundation of Delphi Community Schools, P.O. Box 181, Delphi, IN 46923. In addition, a scholarship fund will be set up at Delphi Community High School in Jan's name in the near future.
Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To view her obituary and send a condolence to the family, visit www.abbottfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jan was an amazing Lady and an inspiration to all who met her.
Patsy Achor
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry Dick, Polly and Ron. She was a wonderful person and I know you will all miss her.
This has been a terrible year for you and all of your family. Just like my year with my son ,brother and niece dying. I am in hopes it will get better soon. Love to all of you. Phyllis Moore
Phyllis Moore
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jan was a remarkably talented lady. So happy our paths crossed in my early years of teaching when we shared rides to Purdue for our Masters' classes. I will treasure my friendship with her always. She was a true inspiration and warrior who will leave a lasting legacy. She will sorely be missed but remembered forever.
Linda Landes
Teacher
December 3, 2020
As a classmate of Jan at Delphi, I remember her leadership skills in general, and working together on a World History project, in particular. When talking with others from our class, the word most often brought up as they remembered Jan was the word "kind". I am so glad that she was able to attend activities for our 50 year class reunion in October 2019. My condolences go to out to the family
Mary Ellen Scott Grubbs
Classmate
December 3, 2020
Ron, Polly, Dick, Susan and family - I remember Janet mostly from childhood - and a brief visit a couple of years ago. She was a wonderful person. Her energy and compassion and that big smile on her face make her memorable. Such a loss to you and her whole community and anyone who knew her. Praying for peace for all of you.
Candi Pastor Harrison
December 2, 2020
I worked with Janet from 1993-1997 at Delphi, and she was just the sweetest person! She was a light to her students and to the faculty and staff, and I will always think of her fondly. My sympathies to her family.
Dawn Replogle Raleigh
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dear Ron, Tony, Polly and Dick,
We are just so very sorry to hear about Jan. We know that she fought such a long battle with such courage. We will pray for peace and comfort for all of you. The best part is , Jan is now at peace. We send our love to you all.
Dave and Barb Goyer
Family
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was one of the most caring and dedicated people I have ever known. During the 17 years that I was privileged to work alongside her, I witnessed her countless acts of compassion and her willingness to go above and beyond to help students who were experiencing tough times in school or at home. Whether she was making it possible for a student to have clothes to wear to school, to have a present at holiday time, or to have a friend to sit with during lunchtime, she was always there to help students in ways that made them feel special. As a counselor and colleague, she was an invaluable asset to her school, a devoted friend to teachers and staff members, and someone who always inspired us to do our best and to make her proud. While many tears will be shed in the days that follow, there will be more smiles brought about in the timeless recollections of her students.
Greg Smiley
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Dick and Polly,I am so sorry for your loss .I didn't know she was ill. It's never easy to lose a child,but the greatest thought about it is she no longer has the pain and suffering. She was always so nice to me ,and that pretty smile she had was infectious. I'm so glad she had so many people around her during her time of suffering. May. God bless all of your family during this time. Remember her in all the good times and know she is free of all pain now and will be a Beautiful Angel watching over all of you. Prayers for all of you during this time. Love you All Janice Walters
Janice Walters
Friend
December 2, 2020
Our thoughts are with you all. Such a remarkable lady. She is remembered so fondly. God’s peace and grace to you all. Our prayers are with you all.
Jan, Darrell, and Darren Bailey
Friend
December 2, 2020
What a sweet lady. Always had a smile on her face and an encouragement to share. She was my counselor in high school. Prayers for peace for her family and friends.
Toni James
Student
December 2, 2020
To Ron, Tony and family, Dick, Polly and Susan, We will miss Jan. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Doug and Deb Whiteman
Debra Whiteman
Classmate
December 2, 2020
Ron

We are so sorry for your loss

Jan was a fighter and her love of God and her family will keep her with us always
Steve and Judy Smith
Friend
December 2, 2020
Thank you for always opening up your house for the Strasser boys to hang out, play, get meals, etc. We were always welcome and always cared for like we were your own. Later in life you continued that care of our families and we will forever be grateful. My inspiration to serve in education comes from several great educators like Jan, that showed me kids needed to be loved, respected, encouraged and that they can be successful. Jan’s care for students inspired thousands and motivated many to do more than they thought possible. No matter what, they knew she cared about them and would always follow their life paths. God Bless.
Josh Strasser and Family
Josh Strasser
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jan will sure be missed. It was an honor to work for her at the high school an also become her friend. She was one special lady!
Connie Brown
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Bob and I send our deepest sympathy to all of Jan’s family. I loved her like a sister and will forever carry the wonderful memories of our all our time together. She was one of the most loving and gentle woman I’ve ever known. Beautiful on the inside and the outside. I know she rests in heaven with our Lord and all the family that were there to welcome her home. I love you, Jan. We will meet again ❤
Bob and Jolene Latta
Family
December 2, 2020
Jan will be missed. She was a good friend and colleague while at the high school. She put up a brave fight.
Nancy Stivers
Friend
December 2, 2020
Ronnie, I am so sorry for your loss. Losing a spouse is a tough one.
Maxine Pullen Shanks
Family
December 2, 2020
Miss you, your smile, and giggles while I was your first office aide @ DCHS. My greatest sympathy to you and your family. God bless
Nancy Linares
Friend
December 2, 2020
I knew her as Mrs Goyer and enjoyed being her student. Best wishes to all who love her and miss her. I only have fond memories of her. DCHS Class of 1989.
Dr Jodi Lewis Acosta
Student
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was truly a light into our world! I will miss her wisdom, humor, and stories of her family. In all of my professional career, I have never found anyone as willing to help with the success of my career as Jan. Her insight continues to inform my decisions and direction on a daily basis. Ron, the children, and her precious grandchildren are all in my prayers.
Dana Kirkwood
Friend
December 2, 2020
What a fighter! Jan was an inspiration to many--before she became ill and afterward. She certainly left her mark on the children of Delphi, the church there and the community. She will be missed by many. Great memories are left for the rest of us.
Earleen Alvarez
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dick & Polly, Tony & Kisha, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick & Rhonda Long
Friend
December 2, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Jan! Mike, Laura and I admired her very much. May you be comforted by your wonderful memories with her.
Sincerely,
Debbi Landis Bearden
Laura Landis DeLaCroix
Debbi Bearden
December 2, 2020
Mrs. Israel was my guidance counselor at Delphi all 4 years! She was the sweetest lady! You could talk to her about anything! I’m very sorry to hear of her passing! My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all that knew her! She truly was a wonderful lady!
Leah (Cree) Huckstep
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. What a wonderful woman she was. I met Jan when we moved here 23 years ago and my daughters started at Delphi HS. She was phenomenal helping set up classes for Rachel. She looked at every one of her "kids," encouraging them to strive for more than they thought they could do. We worked together years later at the Opera House. I will miss her kindness, the way she truly listened to people when they spoke and her sincere joy, as she embraced life. Blessings to each family member. Jan was loved and respected by many.
Ruth Miller
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jan was one of the nicest people I knew. At a time when girls could be mean or catty, Jan was never like that. She always had a smile and a laugh. I remember her in band and in plays, and one of the few other girls who also played golf. We weren't close but I liked her a lot and have nothing but fond memories of her. I'm sure her family will miss her terribly.
Sandy Orr
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. Jan was lucky to have you by her side Ron through her battle. May you find some comfort in knowing she is now at peace. Keeping you in my prayers.
Judy Doppelfeld
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am so incredibly sad to hear of Jan's passing! I never saw her without a smile on her face. So willing to help out wherever she could. She was one of the kindest and caring counselors at the high school! She will be greatly missed by all I am sure of it! My mother adored working with her and only always had great things to say! Praying for your family!
Jamie (Brown) Leuck
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Virginia McCabe
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Ron, Sorry to hear about the passing of your wife. I always enjoyed our chats whenever our paths crossed. With deepest sympathy, Beth Reutebuch
Beth Reutebuch
Acquaintance
