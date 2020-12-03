I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was one of the most caring and dedicated people I have ever known. During the 17 years that I was privileged to work alongside her, I witnessed her countless acts of compassion and her willingness to go above and beyond to help students who were experiencing tough times in school or at home. Whether she was making it possible for a student to have clothes to wear to school, to have a present at holiday time, or to have a friend to sit with during lunchtime, she was always there to help students in ways that made them feel special. As a counselor and colleague, she was an invaluable asset to her school, a devoted friend to teachers and staff members, and someone who always inspired us to do our best and to make her proud. While many tears will be shed in the days that follow, there will be more smiles brought about in the timeless recollections of her students.

Greg Smiley

Coworker