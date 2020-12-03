Janet K. Grantham Israel, 68, rural Monticello, passed away at 8:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, after a long and brave battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 9, 1951, in Lafayette, to Richard and Polly Storey Grantham, who survive. She was married to Ronald L. Israel in Delphi on Sept. 30, 1989, and he survives.
Jan was a 1969 graduate of Delphi High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in English Education from Indiana University in 1973, and received her Master of Science in Counseling and Personnel Services from Purdue University in 1978.
She continued course study towards her administration license, and received her guidance certificate from Purdue. She worked for 41 years for the Delphi Community School Corporation, starting in 1973 at Delphi Community Middle School on Monroe Street, teaching seventh grade English and math, and then moving to the new middle school upon its completion.
She then took the guidance counseling position at Delphi Community High School, where she continued with those duties until her retirement in 2014.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Delphi, a deacon, trustee and helped as a lay leader. She was a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association, the Retired State Teachers Association, and the Indiana State Counselors Association.
She and her husband enjoyed playing golf, traveling to Florida to visit family, and spending time with lifelong friends in the Delphi area.
Her greatest joy was her family. She and Ron loved their five grandchildren dearly. They especially enjoyed traveling to and attending their sporting and school events. She truly loved her role as "Grammy." She was the best one ever, according to her family.
Surviving is husband Ron Israel, Monticello; son Tony (Kisha) Goyer, Delphi; step-daughter Meghan Israel, Naples, Fla.; step-son Zach (Elise) Israel, West Lafayette; parents Richard and Polly Grantham, Delphi and New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; sister Susan Grantham (Anthony Pileggi), New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Tate and Kase Goyer, Harbour Morris, and Evelyn and Adalynn Israel.
A celebration of Jan's life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jan's honor to the Educational Foundation of Delphi Community Schools, P.O. Box 181, Delphi, IN 46923. In addition, a scholarship fund will be set up at Delphi Community High School in Jan's name in the near future.
Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To view her obituary and send a condolence to the family, visit www.abbottfuneralhome.com.