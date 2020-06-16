Janette Kay Mull, 76, Monticello, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family, in Monticello.
She was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Fredericksburg, to the late Clarence and Alice (Whitman) Tignor. On June 19, 1965, she married Butch Mull in Delphi; he survives in Monticello.
Janette attended school in Indiana and Ohio. She was a QMA for Westminster Village and also worked at University Place from which she retired. Janette enjoyed cooking and baking and especially loved time spent with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Tonya (companion Robert Lank) Mull, Lafayette, Tina (Todd) Spille, Lafayette; a son, Todd (Dianna) Mull, Lafayette; two brothers, Jerry Ray Tignor, Lafayette, Pete Nale, Corydon; a sister, Debbie Parks, Peru; eight grandchildren: Justin, Cameron, Brittani, Tyler, Tyler John, Bryce, Branson and Brock; and two great-grandchildren, Gage and Paizley.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Tignor; and a sister, Becky Mullendore.
Graveside services will be held privately for the family.
Burial will take place at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.