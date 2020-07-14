Jason R. Frazier, 40, of DeMotte, was welcomed home to heaven on Monday July 13, 2020.

He was born March 25, 1980, in Hobart, to the late John Frazier and Debra Eaves. Jason graduated Portage High School in 1998 and received his Associate in Science from Mid-American Mortuary School 2001.

Jason was a member of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association. He was an Indiana licensed funeral director for 19 years with funeral homes in DeMotte and Monon.

He enjoyed cooking, fishing and traveling to Disney World with his children. Jason was also very active in sponsoring sports teams in the community.

Jason was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his father John Edward Frazier.

Left to cherish his memory are children Alexandria (Cody Klask) Frazier, Jessie Frazier, Jason Frazier, Nathaniel Frazier; siblings Joseph Frazier, John (Carla) Frazier, Beth Frazier, Matthew Hyatt; grandchildren Tristan and Ava Klask; mother Debra Hyatt; former wife Leslie Mershon; special friend Jessica Hoover; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Calvary Assembly God, 1317 15th St. SE, DeMotte. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday July 20, 2020, at Calvary Assembly of God, with Pastor James Clark officiating.

Burial will follow in DeMotte Cemetery.

Family requests that people wear your favorite Disney clothing for the visitation. Jason will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home and Root Funeral Home, Thomas Root, director.

