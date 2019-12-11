|
|
Jean F. Hanway, 92, Francesville, formerly of Monon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Parkview Haven in Francesville.
She was born April 15, 1927, in East St. Louis, Ill., to the late Clarence and Melva (Strickland) Fein. She grew up and graduated in the St. Louis area.
Jean was the widow of Thad Hanway. They met on a blind date and married Oct. 15, 1949, and were married for 47 years until he passed away on Jan. 18, 1996.
Jean was a graduate of Butler University. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Monticello, where she was past president of the Ladies Circle, sang in the choir and was also an elder. Her life's work was a teacher. She taught English, P.E. and Special Education in the White County area.
Jean volunteered her time at the Logansport Mental Hospital and collected food for the Red Cross. She loved being around cats, reading, watching TV, listening to music and visiting with family. Jean also enjoyed playing Bridge and doing needlepoint. Jean enjoyed watching golf and basketball. She was a collector of cat figurines and windmills. Her family was most important and brought her comfort and pleasure.
She is survived by three sons, Bruce (Pam) Hanway, Monticello, Curt Hanway, Monon, and Brad (Sherry) Hanway, Fort Wayne; two daughters, Laurie Schlegelmilch, Bozeman, Mont., and Lisa (David) Faber, Sandusky, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Jean was also preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
Visitation will be 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Springer Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4:30 p.m.
A private burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to: Happy Tails Animal Care Center, P.O. Box 374, Buffalo, IN 47925. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019