Jeanne Margaret (Rose) Huber, 73, Monterey, passed away surrounded by her family on Oct. 11, 2019, following a short illness.
Jeanne was born April 2, 1946, in Manchester, England, but moved to the United States with her parents at 6 months of age, growing up in Hessville and graduating from Morton High School in Hammond.
On July 6, 1968, Jeanne married Raymond L. Huber in Hammond at All Saints Catholic Church. In the spring of 1972, they moved to Monterey and raised three children. Jeanne enjoyed being a homemaker for many years. She loved gardening, canning, sewing, ceramics, embroidery and watching her children play school sports and participate in 4-H.
Jeanne went into the retail business in 1985 as the co-owner of Huber's Carpet Outlet in Plymouth, followed by a second location in Monticello in 2008 and a third store in Rockville in 2012. Although Jeanne retired a few years ago, she was once very active in the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and was named "Volunteer of the Year."
She enjoyed spending time at her summer home on Lake Shafer in Monticello, swinging on the glider and just staring at the lake while sipping hot tea in the mornings and margaritas in the afternoons. She often said she would never get tired of that view. She wintered in Pensacola, Fla., and enjoyed traveling with Ray all over the world.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Raymond L. Huber; her three children, Lisa (Steve Guyse), Lakeville, Carrie (Scott Strycker), Independence, Kan., and Raymond W Huber, Monterey; three siblings: Michael Rose, Frankfort, Linda (Robert Chorba), Knox, and Thomas Rose (Diane), Kouts; four grandchildren: Anthony Guyse, Bremen, Scott Strycker, Wichita, Kan., MacKenzie Strycker, Joplin, Mo. and John Strycker, Independence; two great-granddaughters, Peyton Guyse and Riley Guyse, Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Evans) and Floyd Rose; and a grandson, Alex Guyse.
Visitation will be at Odom Funeral Home, 104 E. Lakeshore Drive, Culver, on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m. EST. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. EST Friday, Oct.18, at Odom Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Monterey.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019