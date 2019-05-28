Jeffrey C. Gilman (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Im going to miss him helping with laundry. When I would get..."
    - Brenda Collins
  • "Dear sweet Jeffy... Such a joy when he was at Lakeview. ..."
    - Rhonda Murray
Service Information
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN
47909-7113
(765)-474-1111
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffrey C. Gilman, 59, Monticello, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis.
He was born July 14, 1959, in Logansport, to the late William Keith and Lovetta (Palmer) Gilman.
Jeff had worked at PARC in Winamac, Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso, and CDC Resources in Monticello. He enjoyed shopping, riding in Bill's truck, dancing and country music.
Surviving are his siblings Stan (Jan) Gilman, Bringhurst, Nancy (Robert) Wilburn, Rochester, William (Janice) Gilman, Lafayette, Chuck (Jeri) Gilman, Orlando, Fla., Lucy Winchester, Oxford, Tim Gilman, Star City, Mike (Chris) Gilman, Winamac, Robin (John) Vandewalle, Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Carney and Brenda Rife; and a brother, Ronald Gilman.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Interment will be at Monon Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso or CDC Resources in Monticello.
You may sign the guest book, leave memories, and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 28 to June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.