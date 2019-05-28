Jeffrey C. Gilman, 59, Monticello, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis.
He was born July 14, 1959, in Logansport, to the late William Keith and Lovetta (Palmer) Gilman.
Jeff had worked at PARC in Winamac, Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso, and CDC Resources in Monticello. He enjoyed shopping, riding in Bill's truck, dancing and country music.
Surviving are his siblings Stan (Jan) Gilman, Bringhurst, Nancy (Robert) Wilburn, Rochester, William (Janice) Gilman, Lafayette, Chuck (Jeri) Gilman, Orlando, Fla., Lucy Winchester, Oxford, Tim Gilman, Star City, Mike (Chris) Gilman, Winamac, Robin (John) Vandewalle, Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Carney and Brenda Rife; and a brother, Ronald Gilman.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Interment will be at Monon Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso or CDC Resources in Monticello.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 28 to June 3, 2019