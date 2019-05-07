Jerry W. Maze, 77, Buck Creek, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Loogootee, to the late Loid E. and Helen Virginia (Davis) Maze. On June 16, 1963, at the original Zion Bethel Church in rural Monticello, he married Phyllis Luse; she survives.
He had worked at Fairfield Manufacturing of Lafayette for 37 years.
Jerry was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #11 of Lafayette.
Surviving are wife Phyllis Maze, Buck Creek; four daughters, Lenora Maze, Indianapolis, Susy Maze, Rebecca Maze, and Margaret Maze, all of Lafayette; two grandsons; brother-in-law Vernon D. "Pinky" Luse, Monticello; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Loid E. and Helen Virginia (Davis) Maze; and brother Gary E. Maze.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 9 at the Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert "Bob" Houser officiating.
Full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Hughes Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to Toys for Tots. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 7 to May 13, 2019