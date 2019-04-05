Joan "Sally" Gilmore, 83, formerly of Monticello, passed away April 4, 2019, at Coventry Meadows Health Care in Fort Wayne.
She was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Moline, Ill., to the late Joseph and Mary Margaret (Churchill) Himbert. On Aug. 20, 1955, she married Richard "Sam" Gilmore; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2016.
She was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church before moving to Fort Wayne.
Sally was a 1953 graduate of Monticello High School. She had worked for White County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She also worked for Chesebrough Ponds, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and summers at Indiana Beach.
Sally was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, was kind, outgoing and could make everyone laugh.
She is survived by daughters Carla (John) Clifford, Pauline, S.C., Angie (Jason) Felger, Fort Wayne; granddaughters Bailey and Megan Felger; brother John Himbert, Ecuador; and sister Lois Schmitt, Laguna Hills, Calif.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Himbert.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Funeral services celebrating Joan's life will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, with Pastor Gary Roberts, of Grace Community Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
