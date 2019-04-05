Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan "Sally" Gilmore. View Sign

Joan "Sally" Gilmore, 83, formerly of Monticello, passed away April 4, 2019, at Coventry Meadows Health Care in Fort Wayne.

She was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Moline, Ill., to the late Joseph and Mary Margaret (Churchill) Himbert. On Aug. 20, 1955, she married Richard "Sam" Gilmore; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2016.

She was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church before moving to Fort Wayne.

Sally was a 1953 graduate of Monticello High School. She had worked for White County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She also worked for Chesebrough Ponds, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and summers at Indiana Beach.

Sally was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, was kind, outgoing and could make everyone laugh.

She is survived by daughters Carla (John) Clifford, Pauline, S.C., Angie (Jason) Felger, Fort Wayne; granddaughters Bailey and Megan Felger; brother John Himbert, Ecuador; and sister Lois Schmitt, Laguna Hills, Calif.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Himbert.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Funeral services celebrating Joan's life will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, with Pastor Gary Roberts, of Grace Community Baptist Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be extended at Joan "Sally" Gilmore, 83, formerly of Monticello, passed away April 4, 2019, at Coventry Meadows Health Care in Fort Wayne.She was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Moline, Ill., to the late Joseph and Mary Margaret (Churchill) Himbert. On Aug. 20, 1955, she married Richard "Sam" Gilmore; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2016.She was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church before moving to Fort Wayne.Sally was a 1953 graduate of Monticello High School. She had worked for White County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She also worked for Chesebrough Ponds, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and summers at Indiana Beach.Sally was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, was kind, outgoing and could make everyone laugh.She is survived by daughters Carla (John) Clifford, Pauline, S.C., Angie (Jason) Felger, Fort Wayne; granddaughters Bailey and Megan Felger; brother John Himbert, Ecuador; and sister Lois Schmitt, Laguna Hills, Calif.She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Himbert.Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Funeral services celebrating Joan's life will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, with Pastor Gary Roberts, of Grace Community Baptist Church, officiating.Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC

202 S ILLINOIS ST

Monticello , IN 47960

(574) 583-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.