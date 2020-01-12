Home

Joan I. Page


1926 - 2020
Joan I. Page Obituary
Joan I. Page, 93, of Monon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Parkview Haven in Francesville, with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 14, 1926, in Piper City, Ill., to the late John (Helen Baker) O'Donnell. Joan was a 1944 graduate of Pulaski High School. On Feb. 23, 1946, she married Raymond Page; he survives.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Reynolds and enjoyed baking, cooking, flowers and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Jerry and Chuck; siblings John, Bob, Hugh and Maragret; and son-in-law Jeff Pulley.
She is survived by loving husband Raymond; children Joseph (Stardust) Page, Kathy (Tom) Burbage, Connie Pulley; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date for the immediate family in Bedford Cemetery, in Monon.
Frazier Funeral Home, of Monon, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020
