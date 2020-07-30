Joanne Carolyn Sutton, 91, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus in West Lafayette, where she was a resident the past three years.
Joanne was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Lafayette, to the late Alman J. and Florence E. DeLong.
She grew up in the West Lafayette area and was a 1946 graduate of West Lafayette High School. She married Jack R. Sutton on Aug. 2, 1963; he passed away March 22, 2013.
Joanne worked for many years as a waitress for Sarge Biltz and Solly's Restaurant in Reynolds. She also was an Avon representative and, along with her late husband, used to own Monticello Traveland in the 1970s. She enjoyed volunteering for the Lafayette Home Hospital Auxiliary as a "pink lady" and was gift cart chairman for many years. She was awarded in 1992 the Community Volunteer Award by Greater Lafayette Volunteer Bureau Inc.
She loved square dancing, scrabble, euchre, and mushrooming with her best friend, Bernice Gouty. She enjoyed her huge garden along with fishing, camping and traveling. Joanne and her husband Jack, truly loved to pull their fifth-wheel with Jack's big Ford Dually to Lake Rousseau RV Resort in Crystal River, Fla., where they spent many winters. Joanne was a very caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and kitty cats dearly.
Joanne is survived by her children Anita (Tom) Robinson, Lafayette, Susan (Steven) Rodman, Danville, Ill., Jeff (Chris) Sutton, Lafayette, and Joseph Gibson (Nancy), Tombstone, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
All of these she loved and touched deeply, and will be dearly missed, and in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Mariellen El-Beheri, Frances Eggers, Marjorie DeLong, Virginia Smith; and a brother, Howard "Smitty" E. Smith.
Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service began at 11 a.m., with Troy Hockstetler officiating.
Entombment followed at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Current COVID-19 precautions will be observed, and masks will be required at the funeral home along with social distancing.
