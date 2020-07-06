1/1
Joanne Fredel
1935 - 2020
Joanne Fredel, 84, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Woodbridge Health Campus, in Logansport, after an extended illness, with family by her side.
Born Sept. 21, 1935, in Benton County, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Lear Pearson.
After graduation from Remington High School, she was employed with Bell Telephone, Winamac Elementary School, General Telephone, the office of her husband, Dick Fredel State Farm Insurance Agency, and the office of her daughter, Dr. Dianne Brown, from where she retired in 2011 after 27 happy years.
Joanne was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was a long-time member of the choir. She enjoyed cooking, camping, gardening, and travel, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Greg) Himes, Bellingham, Wash., and Dr. Dianne (John) Brown, Logansport; grandchildren Julie (Chris) Johnson, Bellingham, Carlton Himes, Seattle, Dr. Patrick Brown, Golden, Colo., and Dr. Claire Brown, Clifden, Ireland; great granddaughter Livia Johnson; sister Carol (John) Blount, brothers-in-law Jim Fredel and Rudy Rose, Winamac; several nieces and nephews; and her good friend, biking and travel companion Leonne Brown.
Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Fredel, in 1984; her parents; her niece, Vicky Garling: sisters-in-law Cindy Fredel and Geraldine Rose; and longtime special companion and neighbor Ed Eggerding.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church, with Father Jeff Martin officiating. The mass will be live streamed on Facebook at "All Saints Catholic Parish."
Burial will be in St Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Winamac.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Kroeger Funeral Home, with a rosary service being conducted at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. (BrightFocus.org" target="_blank">support.BrightFocus.org)
Due to COVID-19 risks, masks are required to be worn at the funeral home and the church.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
711 East Market Street
Logansport, IN 46947
574.722.6000
