1/
JoEtta Gerlach
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoEtta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoEtta Gerlach, 84, Tipton, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020, at Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital.
She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Berea, Ky., to the late James M. and Bertha (VanWinkle) Lakes. Her marriage of 67 years was to George Gerlach on Oct. 10, 1954 at her family home; he survives.
JoEtta was a 1954 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis. Mrs. Gerlach was a homemaker and also worked at Wilson's Meat Packing in Logansport for 21 years.
JoEtta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her beloved Mosey. She enjoyed gardening and family fishing trips to Minnesota.
Surviving with her husband are her children Gary (Jane) Gerlach, Atlanta, Gregory (Faye) Gerlach, Anderson, Darla (Paul) Sloan, Kempton, and Eric (Ann) Gerlach, West Lafayette. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death with her parents were her brothers Charles, Delbert, Douglas, Thomas, Robert and Wade Lakes; her sisters Ruth Badgley, Dovey Champlin, Ethel McCowan and Nancy Musgrave; and a grandson, Gregory J. Gerlach Jr.
Private family funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved