JoEtta Gerlach, 84, Tipton, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020, at Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital.
She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Berea, Ky., to the late James M. and Bertha (VanWinkle) Lakes. Her marriage of 67 years was to George Gerlach on Oct. 10, 1954 at her family home; he survives.
JoEtta was a 1954 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis. Mrs. Gerlach was a homemaker and also worked at Wilson's Meat Packing in Logansport for 21 years.
JoEtta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her beloved Mosey. She enjoyed gardening and family fishing trips to Minnesota.
Surviving with her husband are her children Gary (Jane) Gerlach, Atlanta, Gregory (Faye) Gerlach, Anderson, Darla (Paul) Sloan, Kempton, and Eric (Ann) Gerlach, West Lafayette. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death with her parents were her brothers Charles, Delbert, Douglas, Thomas, Robert and Wade Lakes; her sisters Ruth Badgley, Dovey Champlin, Ethel McCowan and Nancy Musgrave; and a grandson, Gregory J. Gerlach Jr.
Private family funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.