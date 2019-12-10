Home

John Leonard
John Gilbert "Gil" Leonard


1957 - 2019
John Gilbert "Gil" Leonard Obituary
John Gilbert "Gil" Leonard, 62, Monticello, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born May 18, 1957, in Logansport, to the late John Kenneth and Pearl (Silver) Leonard, of Buffalo. He married the former Arlene (Hero) Benninghoff on April 15, 2017, after dating for 20 years.
Gil was a 1976 graduate of Logansport High School and received his associate degree from Lincoln Technical Institute. He worked for NIPSCO for more than 30 years. He first worked as a meter reader, then at the hydro, and later as an instrument technician at the Wheatfield Power Plant, from which he retired.
He was an AMVET Rider and an ABATE member.
He enjoyed darts and was a dart master. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and building. He could fix anything and tried to make everything. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene, Monticello; mother Pearl Leonard, Monticello; daughter Angella Leonard, St. Louis, Mo.; son John Leonard, Remington; step-daughter Amy (Jeff) Patterson, St. Louis; step-sons Jeremy Benninghoff, Westville, and Ryan Benninghoff, South Bend; grandchildren Landin, Aaliyah, Chayce and Aden; and sister Dodi (Paul) DeWitt, Young America, Minn.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of memorial services at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019
