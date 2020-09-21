John "Jack" Jett, 75, Flowery Branch, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Jack was born March 24, 1945, in Terre Haute. He was a 1963 graduate of Garfield High School.
Jack proudly served his country in the US Navy on three tours of duty in Vietnam as a machinist mate 2nd class E5, aboard the USS Edson DD946. He was decorated and received the coveted Honor Man Award. Upon returning from his military service, Jack attended Indiana State University and studied law, until he took part in a ride-along with an Indiana State Police trooper, at which time his studies turned to the police academy.
After earning top marks, Jack became a standout cadet and an example to all those in his class. After becoming an Indiana State Police trooper, he was assigned to White County and settled in the small town of Monticello.
After deciding to leave the state police, Jack became a manufacturer's representative which brought he and his family to the beautiful state of Georgia. Jack eventually started his own representative company, at which he and daughter Jill worked side by side for 24 years. He was wildly insightful, developing many products that he turned into a second and eventually a third business, all from ideas that Jack designed.
Jack was true patriot and a fierce supporter of all rights afforded to us as citizens of the greatest country in the world. He never apologized for his views, as we all have the right to our own opinions and should respect each other no matter what those opinions may be.
Jack was passionate about the things and the people he loved, which included boating on Lake Lanier, attending Corvette functions and spending tens of thousands of miles on his Harley Davidson with his riding buddies who meant a great deal to him.
He was an animal lover, specifically miniature dachshunds of which he had many in his lifetime and is survived by his beloved Trixie.
Jack was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He was deeply loved by many and will be sorely missed.
Jack is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Rayetta (Hoke) Jett, Flowery Branch; daughter Jill Jett Parker, son-in-law Jerome, Auburn; and grandson Jacob, Atlanta.
He is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Max and Diana Hoke, Lafayette; sister-in-law Darlene "Dee" Hoke, Terre Haute; nephews Jonathon Hoke and wife Erin, Lafayette, Tim Hoke and wife Kathy, Indianapolis; and niece Ericka Hoke Smith and husband Greg, Deland, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy (Tuttle) Jett; brother Frank Jett; sister Jill Jett; father-in-law and mother-in-law J.T. and Helen Hoke; and brother-in-law Jim Hoke.
There will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.