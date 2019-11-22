|
|
John Michael "Mike" Ashton, 68, of Monticello, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born July 28, 1951, in Lafayette, to the late Thomas "Dirk" and Sarah "Sally" (Cripe) Ashton. On July 28, 1973, he married Pamela Logan at Idaville Methodist Church; she survives.
Mike was a graduate of Twin Lakes High School and attended St. Joseph's College. He had worked as a butcher at Clark & Moore, Schwan's in the freezer, and then McGills (now Regal), from which he retired. He also worked part-time for the Spille family.
He was a member of Christ Church in Monticello.
Mike played on the church dart league. He did many community and organizational hog roasts. He enjoyed hunting, especially deer, was an avid reader, and loved animals and his hobby farm. Mike also enjoyed his St. Bernard's and was the family cook.
He is also survived by his son, Kyle Ashton of Monticello; three brothers, Tom (Rowena) Ashton, of Monticello, Gary Ashton, of Delphi, Terry (Shirley) Ashton, of Monticello; and father-in-law Glen Haskell, of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Ashton; brother Cary Ashton; and mother-in-law Jill Haskell.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Pastor Gregg Nydegger, of Christ Church in Monticello, officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the White County Special Olympics or to Weekly Religious Education. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019