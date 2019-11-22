Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
For more information about
John Ashton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ashton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael "Mike" Ashton


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael "Mike" Ashton Obituary
John Michael "Mike" Ashton, 68, of Monticello, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born July 28, 1951, in Lafayette, to the late Thomas "Dirk" and Sarah "Sally" (Cripe) Ashton. On July 28, 1973, he married Pamela Logan at Idaville Methodist Church; she survives.
Mike was a graduate of Twin Lakes High School and attended St. Joseph's College. He had worked as a butcher at Clark & Moore, Schwan's in the freezer, and then McGills (now Regal), from which he retired. He also worked part-time for the Spille family.
He was a member of Christ Church in Monticello.
Mike played on the church dart league. He did many community and organizational hog roasts. He enjoyed hunting, especially deer, was an avid reader, and loved animals and his hobby farm. Mike also enjoyed his St. Bernard's and was the family cook.
He is also survived by his son, Kyle Ashton of Monticello; three brothers, Tom (Rowena) Ashton, of Monticello, Gary Ashton, of Delphi, Terry (Shirley) Ashton, of Monticello; and father-in-law Glen Haskell, of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Ashton; brother Cary Ashton; and mother-in-law Jill Haskell.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Pastor Gregg Nydegger, of Christ Church in Monticello, officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the White County Special Olympics or to Weekly Religious Education. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -