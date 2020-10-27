John P. Donnelly, 76, Monticello, formerly of LaSalle, Ill., passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Donnelly was born Aug. 3, 1944, in LaSalle, to John A. and Louise (Zuccarini) Donnelly. He married Sally Balensiefen on Dec. 10, 1966, at St. Mary's Church, DePue, Ill.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
John worked for Connor Company, G&O Manufacturing, Phillips Joanna and at the Carus Mansion. He was a member of St. Valentine's Church, Peru, and a former member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle, having helped build the parish with his father. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Parish in Monticello, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
John truly was a MECHANICAL GENIUS. His passions in life were his music and his family. He started sharing his musical talents with the world at the age of 5. He played the keyboards, accordion, saxophone and could even play the drums. He passed on his musical talents to his grandkids and was extremely proud of their abilities.
John played in many different bands including playing with his son who is a percussionist. He had a passion for entertaining that will live on through his family. He was a selfless man who would do anything to help out his friends and family. Area music fans will remember John fondly as "Dr. Johnny Z." He will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors include his former wife, Sally, LaSalle; his three children, Richard (Karen) Donnelly, Tonica, Deana Thomas, Bloomington, and Cheryl (John) Manspeaker, West Chicago; nine grandchildren, Cody and Cassidy Donnelly, Marissa Carmichael, Zach Thomas, Caitlin Wigans and Jennifer, Eli, Thomas and Allison Manspeaker; two great-grandchildren, Conor and McKenna Donnelly; and one brother, Gary (Mary Kay) Donnelly, River Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 10-10:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the church, with Rev. Thomas Otto officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle, with full military rites conducted by the LaSalle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed for Mass intentions or to the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.