John Peter Morris
1932 - 2020
John Peter Morris, 87, Monticello, passed away at 10:03 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare.
He was born Nov. 30, 1932, in Logansport, to the late Rev. Edward E. and Gladys Corinna Threlkeld Morris. On Dec. 27, 1953, he married Thelma Grace Kelly at the Cutler Presbyterian Church; she died Aug. 12, 2020.
Growing up, Pete lived in Logansport, Indianapolis, Leavenworth and Cutler. Most of his school days were spent in Leavenworth, but he graduated in 1951 from Cutler High School. He attended Franklin College for two years before joining the US Navy.
While in the Navy, he flew seaplanes. During his time in the service, they lived in Pensacola, Fla., Corpus Christi, Texas, Panama and Bermuda, where he served with Patrol Squadron 45. After completing his four years of active duty, he remained in the reserves until his retirement, at which time he had attained the rank of captain.
Pete worked for Howard W. Sams, Burroughs Corp., National Credit Union Association, the Chicago Clearinghouse, and then created his own business, Merchants Network. Besides his military assignments, they lived in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne; Columbus and Loveland, Ohio; Madison, Wis.; and Chicago, Barrington and Elk Grove, Ill. After he retired, they lived in Florence, Colo. He loved his family, traveling, boating, flying and sharing his stories.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen (Iva) Morris, Temple, Texas, and Gregory (Lois) Morris, Waxhaw, N.C.; one daughter, Paula (Scott) Davis, Cañon City, Colo.; one brother, J. Thomas (Joyce) Morris, Frankfort; two sisters, Rachel Hendrix, Kokomo, and Elizabeth (Michael) Rice, Monticello; one brother-in-law, Dale (Ramona) Kelly, Tucson, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents and wife, by one brother, Rev David E. Morris; one sister-in-law, Rev. Margaret Z. Morris; and one brother-in-law, Charles R. Hendrix.
A memorial service celebrating Pete's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
Burial will be private for the family.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper funeral home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The First Presbyterian Church
