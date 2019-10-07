|
Joseph Earl Melin, 76, of Bowling Green, Ind., passed away Oct. 4, 2019, at Indiana University Methodist Hospital, following a short illness.
He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Danville, Ill., the son of Andrew Carl and Willie Elsie (Karrick) Melin. He lived in Hoopston, Ill., and graduated from Hoopston High School with the class of 1961. He moved to Monticello in his 20s and started with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 240, which later became Local 157.
Joe held many offices in the union, both in Lafayette and Terre Haute. He retired in 2002 as the business manager for Local 157. He was also president of the Monticello Moose Lodge and founded the Prairie Timber Coon Hunters Club in Monticello.
After retirement from the union, he became a business owner, including his last venture, Ringtails and Tall Tales, in Bowling Green, with business partner Kevin Cook.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed fishing at his pond and hunting.
He is survived by his children: Julie (John) Van Cleve, of Monticello, JoEllen (Mark) Kelley, of Monticello, Jim (Jackie) Melin, of Northern Ireland, Joshua Melin of Indianapolis, Matthew (Christina) Melin of Fairfax, Va., Jeremiah (Hunter) Melin, of Burnettsville, and Joseph Melin, of Brookston; significant other of 18 years, Lori Ross, and her children: Heather (Hunter) Lavoine and April Chamness; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Andrew Melin Jr., of Monticello, and Mary Melin of Troy, Ill.; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Willie Melin; and two children, John Melin and infant daughter Mary Melin.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at French Funeral Home, 421 E. National Ave. Brazil, with Pastor Brian Holt officiating.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday after services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes, 1345 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019