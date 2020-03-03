|
|
Joshua Floyd Sterrett, 39, a lifelong resident of Delphi, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1980, in Lafayette, to Luther and Shirley (Boardman) Sterrett.
On May 28, 2000, he graduated with a Special Education Certificate from Twin Lakes High School. Joshua was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Delphi. He enjoyed drawing, playing on the computer, watching movies and listening to music.
Along with his parents, Luther and Shirley, he is survived by two sisters, Rachael (Tim) McClellan, Salem and Crystal (Kevin) Kiper, Crawfordsville; four nephews, Kyle, Caleb and Jacob McClellan and Philip Kiper; and a niece, Elizabeth Anne Batta.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 405 Cottage St., Delphi. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, with Pastor Brent Oliver officiating.
Interment will follow at Pretty Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Assembly of God Church in Delphi or Riley Children's Hospital.
Share memories and condolences online a www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020