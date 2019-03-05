Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith M. Metsger. View Sign

Judith M. Metsger, 77, Monticello, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Digby House in Lafayette.

She was born April 19, 1941, in Frankfort, to the late Charles H. and Margaret L. (Mathews) Rich. On Oct. 28, 1960, she married Ronald S. Metsger in Frankfort.

Judy graduated from Frankfort High School in the class of 1959.

Judy began working for P.R. Mallory in Frankfort before staying home to raise her family. When she returned to the work force, she went to work for Purdue University as a seed analyst, where she retired after 28 years. Judy was a member of Crossroads Community Christian Church in Bringhurst.

Judy loved shopping, working in her flower garden, reading, spending time with her daughters, and caring for her eight pet cats. She always enjoyed a glass of Moscato or Niagara sweet wine.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald S. Metsger, Monticello; her daughters, Cynthia L. Masood, Lafayette, and Julie M. (Michael) Metsger-Blanton, Brookfield, Ill.; her brother, Philip C. (Marilyn) Rich, North Fort Myers, Fla.; and her granddaughter, Madison G. Masood, Lafayette.

A Celebration of Life luncheon for Judy will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Crossroads Community Church, 3570 S. 200 E., Bringhurst.

Donations in Judy's memory may be made to Crossroads Community Christian Church.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2019

