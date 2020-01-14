|
|
June A. Nace, 91, Monticello (Carroll County), passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Monticello (Norway), to the late Albert "Bert" and Ethel Mae (Schnepp) Bowsher. In 1947, in Monticello, she married William "Jack" Nace; he passed away on Feb. 23, 1998.
June had lived in the Monticello area all her life and was a 1946 graduate of Roosevelt High School of Monticello.
She had worked at the former Bryan Manufacturing of Monticello and the former Monon Trailer. Most everyone would remember that she and her late husband, Jack, owned and operated the former Nace Orchard in rural Burnettsville.
June was a member of the Oak Grove Christian Church of rural Monticello (Carroll County).
Surviving are four children, Phillip J. "Phil" (Yvonne) Nace Sr., Lafayette, Clarinda Dianne Crabtree, Monticello, William Jack "Billy Jack" (Helen) Nace Jr., Delphi, and Randy L. Nace, Monticello; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Bowsher, Monticello; special niece (like a daughter) Sandy Nace–Straesser, Tennessee; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Bert" and Ethel Mae (Schnepp) Bowsher; husband William "Jack" Nace Sr.; two sisters, Marie (Louis "Lou") McCoy and Shirley (Stanley "Stan") Caudle; and three brothers, Clarence, Roger and Joe Bowsher.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home, with Judy Doll, chaplin of Elra Caring Hospice of Lafayette, officiating.
Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to Happy Tails of Buffalo. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020