SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Karen Timmons
Karen S. Timmons


1959 - 2020
Karen S. Timmons Obituary
Karen S. Timmons, 60, Monticello, passed away at 9:34 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 18, 1959, in Lafayette, to the late Donald Terry and Shirley (Muston) Terry, who survives. On April 11, 1987, she married Thom Timmons in Lafayette and he survives.
Karen was a 1978 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. She worked at Lafayette Life Insurance Company and later as secretary for the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
She attended St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour while living there. She was a member of Tri Kappa.
She enjoyed landscaping, flower gardening, scrapbooking, cooking, baking and entertaining. Her family described her as a loving and dedicated, wife, mother, daughter and sister. She cherished her family and friends, and her extended family. She planned and organized many trips they all enjoyed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Thom, Monticello; and her mother, Shirley Terry, Battle Ground; are her sons Jacob Timmons, Monticello and Andrew Timmons, Chicago; sister Kim Terry, Encino, Calif.; many in-laws, cousins, nieces and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father Donald Terry.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the many caregivers who were instrumental in meeting Karen's daily needs over the past several years, especially the most recent caregivers, Sheila Bertram, Amy DeWitt, Holley Nolan, Trish Lopez and Maria Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be given to cure Progressive Supranuclear Palsy or to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020
