Karl Lynn "Lurch" Wilson, 71, Monticello, passed away at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Lafayette, to the late Orrin K. and Evanelle E. (Swartz) Wilson. He married Janice Lynn Stevens on Dec. 12, 1970, in Monticello; she survives in Monticello.
Lurch was a graduate of Twin Lakes High School. He served in the US Army and was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. He was a disabled American veteran and was honored to have served as a casualty officer who escorted fallen soldiers back to base. He was a Big Red One. He owned and operated Wilson Home Improvement from which he retired in 2013.
He was a member of Monticello Christian Church. He was a board member for the Twin Lakes Sewer District and chief umpire for Monticello Girls Little League Softball. He was a member of the Cruisers Car Club and built his own 1937 Chevy hot rod. He held a first-degree black belt and enjoyed fishing highlighted by his yearly trip to Canada with "The Wild Bunch" and enjoyed his Talladega camping crew. Most of all, he cherished time with his kids, grandkids, and his great-granddaughter, Ava Marie.
Surviving along with his wife, Janice Lynn, are his children Jill (Jimmie) Scott, Buffalo, Tracy (Dirk) Ryan, Monticello, and Erica "Tobi" (John) Rose, Logansport; grandchildren Jessie (Amber) Scott, Karlie and Kaycee Rose, Kelsie (Travis) Combs, Sam and Sarah Ryan; great-granddaughter Ava Marie Scott; honorary grandchildren Gabby Snowberger, Miguel Munoz and Jordan Benedict; special sister Pam Hollingsworth, Monticello; siblings Ellen Pratt, Delphi, Bruce (Ema) Wilson, Monon, and Linda (Chris) Fullerton, Reynolds; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and his fur babies.
He was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Della and Sam Stevens.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Funeral services celebrating Lurch's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home, with Harold Rutledge, of Buffalo Christian Church, officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F.Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Autism Speaks. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019