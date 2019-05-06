Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karol Sue (Myers) Allen. View Sign Service Information Frain-Querry-Ulbricht Chapel 230 South Brooks St. Francesville , IN 47946 (219)-567-9551 Send Flowers Obituary

Karol Sue Allen, 80, a lifelong resident of Francesville, earned her wings at 6:25 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. She passed away at Indiana University Health Arnett in Lafayette.

Sue was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Francesville, to the late Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers. She was a 1956 graduate of Francesville High School. On Oct. 27, 1956, Sue married the late Ernie Smith Jr. This marriage brought four children into the world: Debra, Diana, Ted and Terry.

Later in life, Sue married the late Darrell Allen on Feb. 25, 2000. Together, they enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sue was a member of the Francesville First Christian Church and Francesville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing the casinos and people-watching from her front porch swing. She especially enjoyed watching the sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sue was an avid Purdue University basketball and Chicago Cubs fan.

It brought great joy to Sue when she was simply sitting around drinking coffee with dear friends. Sue was kind, caring and supportive to everyone. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include daughters Debra (Doug) Chenoweth, West Lafayette, and Diana (Karla White) Smith, Lafayette; sons Ted Smith, New Carlisle, and Terry (Carol) Smith, Port Richey, Fla.; granddaughters Stephanie (Mike Taylor) Flora, Lafayette, Brandi Austin, West Lafayette, Kristina (Derik) Mills, Danville, Courtney (Bryan Shockey) Looker, Fowler, Tera Smith, Florida; grandsons Tristan Looker, St. Claire, Mo., Josh (Adriana Edwards) Imel, Bloomington, Ill., Elijah White, Lafayette, Tyler (Adriana) Smith, Florida, Brad (Lesley) Chenoweth, West Lafayette; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard "Dick" Myers, Monticello, Jim Myers, Monon; sisters Helen Wilson, Monticello, Rose (Mike) Salyer, Francesville; brother-in-law Bill Davis, Francesville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers; first husband Ernie Smith Jr.; second husband Darrell Allen; and sister Nina Davis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 8, at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 9, at the Francesville First Christian Church, with Pastor James Ketchen officiating.

Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Pulaski County Special Olympics.

Online condolences may be offered in the guestbook at

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville. Karol Sue Allen, 80, a lifelong resident of Francesville, earned her wings at 6:25 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. She passed away at Indiana University Health Arnett in Lafayette.Sue was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Francesville, to the late Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers. She was a 1956 graduate of Francesville High School. On Oct. 27, 1956, Sue married the late Ernie Smith Jr. This marriage brought four children into the world: Debra, Diana, Ted and Terry.Later in life, Sue married the late Darrell Allen on Feb. 25, 2000. Together, they enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Sue was a member of the Francesville First Christian Church and Francesville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing the casinos and people-watching from her front porch swing. She especially enjoyed watching the sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sue was an avid Purdue University basketball and Chicago Cubs fan.It brought great joy to Sue when she was simply sitting around drinking coffee with dear friends. Sue was kind, caring and supportive to everyone. She will be dearly missed.Survivors include daughters Debra (Doug) Chenoweth, West Lafayette, and Diana (Karla White) Smith, Lafayette; sons Ted Smith, New Carlisle, and Terry (Carol) Smith, Port Richey, Fla.; granddaughters Stephanie (Mike Taylor) Flora, Lafayette, Brandi Austin, West Lafayette, Kristina (Derik) Mills, Danville, Courtney (Bryan Shockey) Looker, Fowler, Tera Smith, Florida; grandsons Tristan Looker, St. Claire, Mo., Josh (Adriana Edwards) Imel, Bloomington, Ill., Elijah White, Lafayette, Tyler (Adriana) Smith, Florida, Brad (Lesley) Chenoweth, West Lafayette; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard "Dick" Myers, Monticello, Jim Myers, Monon; sisters Helen Wilson, Monticello, Rose (Mike) Salyer, Francesville; brother-in-law Bill Davis, Francesville; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lura Weltzin Myers; first husband Ernie Smith Jr.; second husband Darrell Allen; and sister Nina Davis.Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 8, at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 9, at the Francesville First Christian Church, with Pastor James Ketchen officiating.Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville.Memorial Contributions may be made to Pulaski County Special Olympics.Online condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville. Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 6 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close