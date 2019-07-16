Kathy Lynn Kendall, 58, Delphi, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

She was born March 31, 1961, in Lafayette, to the late William Morris and V. Meon (Trent) Myers. On June 20, 1981, she married Robert "Bob" Kendall at Delphi United Methodist Church; he survives.

She was a 1979 graduate of Delphi High School.

Kathy was a certified medical assistant. She worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital in physical therapy for 10 years and Rossville Family Medicine for the past two years. She also previously served on the Medical Assistant Advisory Board at Ivy Tech.

She attended Delphi United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting and loved animals. Most of all, she loved being Nana and spending time with her three grandbabies.

Along with her husband, Bob, she is survived by her children Robert "Scott" (Rachael) Kendall, Zionsville, and Lindsey Bramlage, Monticello; brother Jim Myers, West Lafayette. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Connor and Allyn Bramlage, and Harrison Kendall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother David Myers.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Delphi. There will be no formal funeral service.

In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Dr. Dan Crowe Tabor Hill Veterinary Service, 7023 Wyandotte Road, Lafayette, IN 47905, or PayPal [email protected] , www.drcrowedvm.com.

In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Dr. Dan Crowe Tabor Hill Veterinary Service, 7023 Wyandotte Road, Lafayette, IN 47905, or PayPal [email protected] , www.drcrowedvm.com.