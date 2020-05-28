Katie (Munsterman) Wolf
1925 - 2020
Katie Wolf, whose buoyant smile and lifelong commitment to her community earned her the unofficial title of "First Lady of White County," died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus. She was 94.
She served 16 years in the Indiana General Assembly, 14 of them in the Senate, before retiring in 2000. She was adept at navigating the state bureaucracy to help her constituents. Her home telephone, which her family dubbed "The Hot Line," rang continuously even years after she left the legislature.
Katie was instrumental in the founding of such community organizations as White County United Fund (now United Way), White County Mental Health Society and as one of three women on the organizing committee of Women Giving Together, under the auspices of the White County Community Foundation, which honored her as Woman of the Year in 2009.
"If you stop and think, about it, none of us ever does anything alone," she said. "We have to reach out to others. And no one ever knows how far-reaching one small act may be."
Katie had a lifelong mission to encourage women to become involved in civic affairs: politics, community groups, entrepreneurship and entering the professions.
"She so believes in the power of women to change things for the better," said White County Community Foundation Director Leslie Goss at the 2009 foundation dinner.
A lifelong resident of White County, she was born to John and Helen Munsterman on July 9, 1925, in Wolcott, and grew up on the family farm. The youngest of five children, she always stuck around when the grownups talked about politics (her dad was a Republican precinct committeeman) and graduated from Wolcott High School in 1943. Katie graduated from Indiana Business College and attended Purdue University.
She was a cheerleader at Wolcott and family lore had it that a Reynolds basketball star named Charlie Wolf would wink at her when the two schools played. They were married on Dec. 2, 1945. They lived in Reynolds until moving to Monticello in 1978. When Charlie was confined to a nursing home in 2006, Katie visited him twice a day to share meals and serve as his advocate. He passed away in 2010.
Both she and Charlie became active in politics in the late 1950s. She was elected to the Democratic National Committee in 1962, attended national conventions and visited the White House after Lyndon Johnson's election in 1964.
Katie was appointed in 1965 to fill the unexpired term of the White County Clerk who died in office. She was elected to two full terms and was working late in her office preparing for an upcoming primary election on April 3, 1974, when a tornado roared through Monticello, devastating the downtown and killing eight people. Her first instinct was to seek shelter in the large office safe, but instead she ran to the front of the office and pulled the big oak door against her as the wind buffeted the old stone structure. When the tornado passed, she glanced at the safe and saw it was filled with debris that had fallen from the ceiling and roof.
She moved to the Senate in 1986 and served 16 years in the Legislature before retiring in 2000. She took great pride in being the first woman elected to both her House and Senate seats: "I guess if the good Lord thought it was important enough to bless you with a neck, he must have wanted you to stick it out," she told the Monticello Herald Journal, about campaigning as a Democrat and a woman.
Among her legislative accomplishments, few were as significant to her community as championing funding for Lake Shafer and Lake Freeman. As part of the effort, she invited a delegation of state officials to tour the lakes and surreptitiously arranged for local business, government and tourism officials to just happen to drop in on the group and explain the importance of the lakes to the community.
She co-authored the 21st Century Scholars program that helps Hoosier students in low- to moderate-income families afford a college education, authored the Indiana Safe Haven Law and advocated for women, farmers, the mentally ill and the elderly on a plethora of issues. She served on the Indiana Commission for Women, including a term as chairwoman.
She was both "Freshman Legislator of the Year" and "Legislator of the Year," and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Monticello Chamber of Commerce.
Her Election Day operation - run from her dining room table - was a model of organization and she tutored several women candidates about campaigning. She maintained a keen interest in politics up to the end of her life and was always eager to talk about current events.
She donned the robe and cowls when she was awarded a Doctor of Laws Honoris Causis degree from St. Joseph College in 2009, the same year she was named Woman of the Year by the White County Community Foundation. In her last major public appearance, she represented White County by carrying the Indiana Bicentennial Torch in 2016.
Away from her public life, she was a loving wife, a role model to her children and a doting grandparent. The last time she traveled was to Nashville, Tenn., to celebrate the first birthday of her great-grandchild Henry, whose birthday is just a few days away from her own.
She was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds, taught Sunday School and was a 4-H leader.
She was our matriarch and our inspiration and she will live in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her children Marcia (Ray) Scheele, Chicago, and Mark (Cheryl), Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren Matthew (Lisa), Littleton, and Michael (Kate), Nashville; and great-grandchildren Leila, Henry and Anabelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Marcella; and brothers Arnold, Leroy and Sylvester.
In the last major article printed about her, she talked about her legacy of service:
"It's not so much what we do for ourselves, because that dies with us. It's what we do for others that lives on."
Due to the pandemic, no service will be conducted at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to: Women Giving Together or the Katie and Charlie Wolf Endowment Fund, both at the Community Foundation of White County. Checks should be made out to the Community Foundation of White County and a note placed in the memo line for either Wolf or WGT.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Katie was a very special person. Few in politics were as dedicated to what that profession was meant to be, represent and serve. Our sincerest condolences to Marcia and Mark and their families.
Claire Leuck
May 28, 2020
Katie was one of the most honorable public servants I have had the privilege to know. She always did what she knew in her heart was right. Her constituents and the state of Indiana were her priorities and she never failed them. Although she was a fighter, she also was one of the most gentle and compassionate individuals who ever walked the halls of the Statehouse. In addition to her countless good works for others, her legacy will be found in those who enjoyed the blessing of knowing her. Katie's guidance and example made us all better people. What an amazing person Katie was! We all will miss her smile, her kind, encouraging words and her vast wisdom. At least Katie is with Charlie again and, no doubt, she is making heaven an even more beautiful place.
Jeff Fites
Friend
May 28, 2020
Jeff Fites
Friend
May 28, 2020
Mark, Marsha and families, Katie was a truly wonderful lady. It has been our pleasure to farm for her for many years now. She was true to her constituents no matter their political choice and for this she gained much respect in our community. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Kent and Mandy Hall
Friend
May 28, 2020
You willbe missed was a wonderful woman you helped y mom i was about 12 then get me and my sisters back to her i never forgot you and when i see you you remembered me i loved you for that im 69 now but i remember like yesterday love and prayers to your family
lana beaver
May 28, 2020
Carl & Robbynne Brown
Friend
May 28, 2020
great lady and friend. her and charlie were friends of our family for many years..she will be missed
PHIL CRUTCHFIELD
May 28, 2020
We were honored to have known Katie. Her devotion for doing for others and serving the people Is a legacy we will all remember. Heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family. In admiration and respect for an amazing lady,
Jacki and Dan Frain
Jacki Frain
Friend
May 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathy and Rich Rutkowski
Friend
May 28, 2020
So sad. You eill be missed. Heaven gained an angel.
Mary Whiteman
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
RIP Katie. ❤ Beautiful lady. May the love of friends and family carry your family through your grief.
Suzann Vinson Cox
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Your Mother was really ahead of her time. She did so much for White County. Wishing your family well. The Rosentreter twins.
Nancy Lewis
Friend
May 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Katie. Now you can rest and White County won't forget your endeavors for women and more
Edward C Reynolds
Friend
May 28, 2020
What a great lady!
Joyce & Buddy Jett
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Katie, was a elegant, classy and always 'brim full of confidence'. I knew and worked with her in Democrat Politics, as a colleague in the General Assembly and as a caring Hoosier who believed in public service. She made Indiana a better place and we're all better for having known her charm, smile, warmth and friendship. It seems just like yesterday she introduced me to a crowd of well wishers in Monticello at the age of 90! Miss you my friend.
John Gregg
Friend
May 28, 2020
My dad, Pete Jackson, held Katie Wolf in high esteem. He spoke fondly of her during our discussion of local politics. In turn, I grew to admire Katie. Certainly enjoyed the opportunity to talk with her when visiting at White Oaks. Special, special lady.
Alan Jackson
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Katie has been a friend, mentor, advisor, strategist, helpmate, and inspiration for over 50 years, and that wasn't nearly long enough. She was always doing for others and derived immense joy and satisfaction in the process. She did it all with skill and grace.
I'm convinced God provides angels among us because Katie Wolf was one of them.
Rest in Heavenly peace Katie.
Nancy Papas
Friend
May 27, 2020
Sen. Wolf was a mentor. d her. Mayor DeGeeter
Mayor Tim DeGeeter
Coworker
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alan and Debbie White
Friend
May 27, 2020
Katie was a great friend and neighbor.
Nelson and Darlene Weaver
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
Katie was such a special lady.
Katie was a role model and inspiration to so many. Sincere sympathy to her family and dear friends.
Becky Hatten Mackey
Friend
May 27, 2020
She was an amazing women and she will be miss very much she always had a smile for you when she saw you
Brenda Young
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Sorry, misquoted myself. I worked with Katie in the Clerks office. Such a great caring lady

Marilyn Call
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Katie was a very dedicated and genuinely nice person and politician. I had the opportunity to work with her when she was the White County Auditor. You could not ask for a nicer person. RIP dear Katie. Condolences to the family.
Marilyn Call
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Katie's devotion to family and community will live on in all who knew and loved her. Katie had a huge impact in my personal life as well as my career in community service. My love & prayers to her family & community during this difficult time.
Cindy Hicks
Friend
May 27, 2020
Katie was instrumental in encouraging me to run for public office and I will be forever grateful. A wonderful inspiration, encourager and friend. So glad I knew her and Charlie! My heartfelt condolences to the family.
Kay Kiser
Friend
May 27, 2020
she was such a classy wonderful woman, an inspiration and great example to all women! My prayers for her family as they grieve.
Teresa Stevenson
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
It was a pleasure to get to know Katie! Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Jenfer Foster
Friend
May 27, 2020
To meet Katie was to love her and to be impressed with her grace and caring kindness. She is the epitome of a life well lived and well loved. Sending sincerest condolences and love.
Ginny and Hugh Devine
Friend
May 27, 2020
Katie was absolutely one of the classiest, most dignified and intelligent women I ever met. it was my honor to have served with her for the first two years in the Indiana Senate. She was universally respected. She served her constituents and community so well. Heaven bless.
Tim Lanane
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Mark and Marcia, and family members. We wish to express our condolences on the passing of your mother and Angel Katie!! I always was honored to set and talk to her. She was a beautiful lady on Gods Earth and is now and Angel in Heaven. Im sure Dad Charlie was waiting with open arms to give her a long awaiting hug! Great family in both communities, Reynolds and Monticello! As a young girl we use to deliver the Indy Star newspaper to them when you lived in Reynolds. Small and elegant lady in life, Katie will truly be missed through out the community. Hugs and blessings to you all. Many memories to hold close to your hearts ♥
Trudy Krintz-Coopman
Friend
May 27, 2020
To the Family,
Don and I are very sorry. Katie was a mentor whose guidance and support opened many doors for me. She had great character and was a leader who always demonstrated integrity, thoughtfulness, civility, and compassion in public service. I so admired her. Katie Wolf was a gift to Indiana and our nation, and we will all miss her.
Jill Long Thompson
Jill Long Thompson
Friend
May 27, 2020
Our condolences on the loss of a special lady.
Jerry and Karen Cantlon Milligan
Friend
May 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. Katie was a woman I looked up to for all things. She was a shining example of a true lady - gracious in all ways. She will be greatly missed, but will always be a treasure to White County and all who knew her. May our Lord greet her with open arms and a loving heart. Blessings to All.
Connie & Ross Neininger
Friend
May 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Katies passing. Hap Munsterman is my uncle.
Cheryl Reynolds Spencer
May 27, 2020
Rest in peace Katie. May God Bless you and your family.
Kevin Diener
May 27, 2020
Sympathies to the family, Katie was such a nice Lady and loved by so many
Micki Gipson
Friend
May 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Katie's family. One lady that will be miss by all who know her.
Wayne & Becky Hunt
Friend
May 27, 2020
Katie was always a gracious lady in both the personal and political arenas. She will be missed by family and friends.
Warne (Walter) Spencer
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Mark, Marcia, and families-
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. What a lovely lady she was!! While her stature was small, her determination, kindness, and work ethic was huge. She was a roll model for young women in Indiana who
wanted to make a change in the political landscape. But most of all she was our friend, Katie. I will never forget her being with me during a most difficult time. Again, I am so sorry for your loss.
Suzy Hauser
Friend
May 27, 2020
Katie was always the Lady and her community was first and formost in her political decisions. She was kind to all and very caring
Kay Hall
Friend
May 27, 2020
Carl & Robbynne Brown
May 27, 2020
She was a fantastic lady, and well known here in White county, as was her departed husband Charlie Wolf.
Debra Minier
Friend
May 26, 2020
Wonderful friend over the years, will be sadly missed.
Carol Beecher
Friend
May 26, 2020
What a wonderful lady. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Colette Zeigler-Staley
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ed Halsema
May 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Katie! She was a wonderful , kind and gracious lady!
Tom & Marylin Hall
Friend
May 26, 2020
What a beautiful lady! I have such wonderful and fond memories of Katie. My mother and Katie were acquaintances through politics and she was so very honored to have Katie give the welcome message when my Mother was the State President of our Indiana State Organization of Psi Iota Xi Sorority. Sending prayers to Katies family during this time. She was such an amazing, beautiful, and dedicated lady to her community for so many years. Bless her soul.
Marcella VanSickle
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
So very saddened to hear of Katies passing. One of the most classy ladies I have known. RIP Katie!
Craig and Theresa Oberlander
Friend
May 26, 2020
Nice Lady... My Condolence to Family and Friends..
Roger Durham
Friend
