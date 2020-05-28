Katie was one of the most honorable public servants I have had the privilege to know. She always did what she knew in her heart was right. Her constituents and the state of Indiana were her priorities and she never failed them. Although she was a fighter, she also was one of the most gentle and compassionate individuals who ever walked the halls of the Statehouse. In addition to her countless good works for others, her legacy will be found in those who enjoyed the blessing of knowing her. Katie's guidance and example made us all better people. What an amazing person Katie was! We all will miss her smile, her kind, encouraging words and her vast wisdom. At least Katie is with Charlie again and, no doubt, she is making heaven an even more beautiful place.

Jeff Fites

Friend