Kean E. "K1" MacOwan, 69, Frankfort, passed away at 6:46 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Homewood Health Campus of Lebanon.
He was born Aug. 24, 1950, in Lafayette, to the late Rex L. and Eva I. (Webb) MacOwan. On Aug. 19, 1972, in Plymouth, he married Suzanne Overmyer; she survives.
Kean was raised in Monticello and was a 1968 graduate of Twin Lakes High School of Monticello. He then went on to graduate in 1973 from Purdue University in West Lafayette.
He started working at Fleetwood Manufacturing in Peru, and then went on to own and operate his own business Adventuring Manufacturing of Crawfordsville and retired working from there.
Kean was a "jack-of-all-trades" and was like a "cat on a hot tin roof," running here and there and doing everything.
He was a wealth of historical knowledge and knew the history of White County very well. Kean was extremely involved with the White County Historical Society of Monticello and was serving as its president. He was also very instrumental in organizing the White County Bicentennial. Kean was also involved as a member of the Twin Lakes Education Foundation of the Twin Lakes School Corporation of Monticello.
In short, there is not enough that can be said about Kean; he was involved in everything.
Surviving are his wife, Suzanne MacOwan, Frankfort; two sons, Mathew "Matt" (Christine) MacOwan, Pittsboro, and Kean E. "K2" (Amy) MacOwan, Martinsville; six grandchildren: Lincoln, Anson, Naomi, Kean "K3", Kelli, and Sterling MacOwan; two brothers, Dr. John (Sue) MacOwan, Lafayette, and Michael "Mike" (Brenda) MacOwan, Wabash; sister-in-law Lynn Overmyer, Culver; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Thad (Jane) Overmyer, Danville, Ky., and Tim Overmyer, Plymouth; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Kean was preceded in death by his parents, Rex L. and Eva I. (Webb) MacOwan.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the funeral home, with Pastor John Fletcher, of New Life Christian Church of Lizton, officiating.
Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to the White County Historical Society or to the Twin Lakes Education Foundation both of Monticello.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 14, 2020