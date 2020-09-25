Keith Douglas Mason, 70, Flora, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
He was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Lafayette, the son of Kenneth James and Mary Elizabeth (Oldin) Mason. He married Donna J. Wascher in 1977.
Keith had worked for Valvoline and Sherwin Williams. He cherished memories made with his grandkids, and especially enjoyed any chance he got to watch them play sports. He enjoyed fishing and looked forward to getting together for family gatherings.
He is survived by three children: Mandy (John) Wilson, Keith Mason and Kevin (Laurel) Mason, all of Flora; 10 grandchildren: Alyssa, Sean, Daniel, Brendon, Dakota, Emily, Andrew, Ethan, Luke and Lane; two brothers, John Mason and Mark Mason, both of Louisville; and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jon Mason; and a brother, James Mason.
Memorial donations are suggested to Flora Wolves sports programs and will be accepted through the funeral home.
