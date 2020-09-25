1/1
Keith Douglas Mason
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Douglas Mason, 70, Flora, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
He was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Lafayette, the son of Kenneth James and Mary Elizabeth (Oldin) Mason. He married Donna J. Wascher in 1977.
Keith had worked for Valvoline and Sherwin Williams. He cherished memories made with his grandkids, and especially enjoyed any chance he got to watch them play sports. He enjoyed fishing and looked forward to getting together for family gatherings.
He is survived by three children: Mandy (John) Wilson, Keith Mason and Kevin (Laurel) Mason, all of Flora; 10 grandchildren: Alyssa, Sean, Daniel, Brendon, Dakota, Emily, Andrew, Ethan, Luke and Lane; two brothers, John Mason and Mark Mason, both of Louisville; and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jon Mason; and a brother, James Mason.
Memorial donations are suggested to Flora Wolves sports programs and will be accepted through the funeral home.
To share a memory or condolence visit: www.frankandbright.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank & Bright Funeral Home - Flora
500 N. Main Street
Flora, IL 62839
618-662-2141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank & Bright Funeral Home - Flora

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved