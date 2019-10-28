|
Kyle Ray McLean, 55, Idaville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 15, 1963, in Monticello, he was the son of Ray and Charlene (Hunt) McLean.
Kyle was a 1982 graduate of Twin Lakes High School. On Oct. 11, 1980, he married Benita Ringer at the Monticello Presbyterian Church.
He lived and worked on the McLean family farm. Kyle also worked for Jerry Crawn Construction until 1986 and then at Willie Mote Auto Parts, retiring in 2011 due to bad health.
Kyle enjoyed tractor pulls and working on anything mechanical.
Survivors include his wife, Benita McLean, Idaville; son Jason Kyle McLean, Idaville; mother Charlene McLean, Idaville; sister Wanda (Bob) Arvin, Idaville; brother Jeff (Ruby) McLean, Lake Cicott; aunt Paulette Brickey, Lafayette; uncles Larry (Kathy) Hunt, Logansport, Randy (Cheryl) Hunt, Idaville, and Rick (Shiela) Hunt, Idaville. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray McLean; and grandparents Harold and Betty Hunt and Web and Edith Collins.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel, with Pastor Ryan Lewellen officiating.
Burial will follow at Idaville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Idaville Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019