Larry E. Farney, 62, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at St. Vincent Ascension of Kokomo.
Larry was born Jan. 27, 1958, at St. Elizabeth Hospital of Lafayette. Larry married Lisa (Coble) Haskell on Dec. 31, 1996, in Monticello; she survives.
Larry was a 1976 graduate of Tri-County High School, where he was active in baseball, basketball and football. He also played football with the Lafayette Generals.
Larry worked for his dad at Farney Service Center in Wolcott, starting in 1974 until 1984 when Larry started his own business, Farney Tire in Remington. In 2003, he joined forces with Pomp's Tire Service and became a commercial tire sales consultant, where he remained employed until his passing.
Larry loved spending time with friends and family. His grandkids were his pride and joy as well as his two little four-legged girls, Mimi and Ellie. He attended the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Larry was a charter member and past president of the Wolcott Lions Club, where he also held several other positions. He was also active in, and past president of, the Indiana Tire Dealers Association.
Larry loved his hometown of Wolcott and enjoyed running and supporting several festivals throughout the years, including the first tractor pull in Wolcott.
Larry enjoyed camping, mowing on his John Deere tractor, taking the grandkids on golf cart rides to see the windmills and farm animals. You could always count on a warming smile and hug from Larry.
He is also survived by his children Nicole (Dennis) Shea, Knobnoster, Mo. and Kurtis Farney, Brook; and grandchildren Kaylee, Dylan and Brady Shea, Knobnoster, Mo. Also surviving is his mother, Frances Farney (Jim), Lafayette; brothers Len Farney (Sherry Morgan), Lafayette, Lowell (Linda) Farney, Fowler, Lou (Katina) Farney, Wolcott, Loren (Teresa) Farney, Brookston, and Lee (Theresa) Farney, Lafayette; sisters Lynell (Kirt) Daenens, Fort Wayne, and Lynette (Ken) Michal, Wolcott. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding him in death, along with his father LeRoy Farney, was a sister, Lisa Farney Burns.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. EST Thursday, Sept. 24, at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. EST, with an hour prior visitation, on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church.
Interment to follow in Wolcott Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made at the Bank of Wolcott to the Larry E. Farney Memorial Fund. Larry and Lisa recently bought land for a campground concentrating in 4-H and therapeutic animal support to which any memorial donations given will go toward making this dream of Larry's a reality.
