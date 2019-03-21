Lauri K. Robbins, 70, Royal Center, passed away at her residence.
She was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Chicago. On Nov. 24, 1973, she married Daniel Robbins. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1994.
Lauri was a graduate of Twin Lakes High School. She attended Purdue University and Ivy Tech. She worked 26 years as a surgical technician at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette. She was very passionate for animals and ran the Second Chance Animal Rescue locally known as SCAR. Lauri loved organic gardening, cooking, using her computer and was very tech savvy. She loved time spent at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Rene Robbins (husband, Bill Tabler), Logansport; grandchildren Billy, Dalton, Dakota, Abby, Aaron, Dillion; and five great-grandchildren: Kilyn, Braden, Weston, Jaxon and Oaklynn.
She was preceded in death by her father; her mother; and step-father Dariel (Jenkins) and JR Biggs.
A graveside service celebrating Lauri's life will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Yeoman Cemetery, with the Rev. Brian Beeks, of Monticello United Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to a humane society of the donor's choice.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
