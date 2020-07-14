Leo James Lee, 79, Monticello, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence, after a three-year battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Gulf Summit, N.Y., to the late Henry and Beatrice Cleveland Lee. His marriage was to Vicki J. Boone in Clairemont, Calif., on Jan. 15, 1966; she survives.
He was a 1958 graduate of Deposit High School, in Deposit, N.Y. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving six years, stationed in San Diego, Calif., 2nd Class engineman. He worked at the former RCA Plant in Monticello, the former Metzger Lumber Company in Delphi, and the former Main Street Computers in Monticello. He and his family would travel back to New York State, where he was raised, to visit his family, for their yearly vacation.
He and his wife enjoyed going to their grandchildren's sporting events and school functions, always in the audience supporting them. He enjoyed watching the New York Giants football team, NASCAR, and Indiana University and Purdue University basketball teams. He dearly loved his family and spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife Vicki J. Lee, Monticello; son Richard "Rich" Lee and Donna Wireman, Monticello; daughter Edie Ann and Greg Kitzmiller, Logansport; sister Mary Fuller, Binghamton, N.Y.; mother-in-law Judith J. Boone, Monticello; brother-in-law Kenny and Sharon Boone, Delphi; grandchildren Deven Lee, Kattie and Parker Runyon, Tori and Garrett Criswell, Tyler Wireman; and great-grandchildren Raina Runyon, Tinley and Blakeley Criswell.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Lee.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Monticello Police Department K-9 Fund, 229 N. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960.
Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family with arrangements.
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.