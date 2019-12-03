|
Leo Patrick Donahue, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.
He was born March 17, 1938, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Leo Aloysius and Julia Marie (Moeller) Donahue. On Jan. 21, 1960, he married Julia Applegate, in Sioux City, Iowa, and she survives.
Leo served in the US Navy from 1954-1958 on a "tin can" destroyer as a gunners mate. From there, he had a humble start as a magazine salesman in the Chicago area, where he met his future wife, Julia. After marrying, they moved to Monticello, and he worked with his father-in-law at Tall Timbers Marina on Lake Freeman.
He and Julia moved to Kokomo in 1964, where he began a highly successful career installing carpet for 25 years. During the next 23 years, he worked for Southern Food systems as a sales representative. Leo always enjoyed having large projects around the house and doing the work himself. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, Julia Donahue, he is survived by his sons Leo Patrick (Olga) Donahue Jr., Thomas Donahue and John (Patti) Donahue; grandchildren Leo Donahue III, Sarah Donahue, Emily Donahue, Tiffany Donahue and Caroline Donahue; great-grandchildren Savannah, Austin and Jameson; brother Bill (Debbie) Donahue; brothers- and sisters-in-law Dean Smith, Melba (Ric) Nickerson, Jim (Shirley) Applegate, Ruth (Buzz) Thompson, Wayne Applegate and Ed (Cathy) Applegate; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Joan O'Neal and Patricia Smith; and brothers-in-law David (Loretta Van Overberghe) Applegate and Joseph Applegate.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle as celebrant.
Private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Leo requests donations be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center for Bladder Cancer. Please make memorial gifts payable to IU Foundation/Bladder Cancer Research. Indicate "In memory of Leo Donahue" on your gift. Mail to: IU Simon Cancer Center, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019