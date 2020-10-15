Linda Frank, 72, of Greenwood, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Aug. 14, 2020, at her home. She died of natural causes from a myocardial infarction.
Linda was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Fairmont, W.Va. She lived throughout her childhood and adult life in Fairmont, Arden Community in Philippi, Huntington, W.Va., Monticello, Logansport, Indianapolis, Greenwood, Ft. Myers and Coconut Grove, Fla.
In her professional career, Linda was a leading sales representative for Xerox Corp. in Indianapolis, a well-loved real estate development manager for US Homes in Ft. Myers, and a successful stockbroker for Prudential Bache in Ft. Myers and Miami, Fla. In later life she owned an upscale consignment shop in Coconut Grove. During her professional career she also was a celebrated fashion model for numerous corporations throughout Indiana and Florida.
She is survived by her son and daughter, L. Trent Hunt, Twelve Mile, and Deana Brooke Roberson and her children, Nickolas and Connor, Delphi; sisters Twila Kirkpatrick and Beth Fitzgerald, Clarksburg, W.Va.; step-mother Laverne Kirkpatrick, Largo, Fla., step-brothers and step-sister David Mitchell, Philippi, Karon Rorrer, Richmond, Va., Larry Foutz, Logansport, Keith Foutz, Seminole Fla.; and the last remaining members of the first generation of the Allie and Lucy Hyman family, uncle Burton Hyman, Clarksburg, and aunt Loretta Jean Hyman (wife of the late Joseph Hyman), Stonewood, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Floyd "FW Kirk" Kirkpatrick and Ethel Hyman Kirkpatrick Foutz Mitchell; step-fathers Elmer Foutz, Logansport, and Paul J. Mitchell, the Arden Community, Philippi; step-sister Sharon Gore, Richmond; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Linda was cremated and she will be interred in the family plot at the Summit Park Union Mission Church on Monday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Linda Muhly, pastor of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, officiating.
Because of Linda's love for animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431; and Pet Helpers, 726 E. Park Ave. PMD 311, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com
or to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St., Nutter Fort, WV 26301.
Along with Amos Carvelli, who has served the Hyman family well throughout the years, the family wishes to thank Jessen Funeral Home, Whiteland, for their care of our loved one as she made her final return to West Virginia in route to her heavenly home.