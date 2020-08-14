Linda K. (Boehning) Harner, 71, of Monticello, died at 8:42 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home in Monticello.She was born Aug. 16, 1948, in White County, to the late Arden and Juanita Rice Boehning. She attended Delphi High School.She worked for many years at the Illinois Street Coin Laundry in Monticello. She enjoyed meeting her friends at the USA Restaurant in Monticello to catch up and just be together. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles.She loved her two dogs, Tinkerbell and Sandy.Surviving are daughter Wendy Craft, of Delphi; brother Terry Boehning, of Delphi; sisters Penny Miller, of Indiana, and Marsha Allen, of Rice Lake, Wis.; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by two daughters, Tammy and Rebecca Dalton; two brothers, Danny and Larry Boehning; and a sister, Judy Boehning.There will be no services. Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi, is in charge of arrangements.