Lorene Hughes, 91, Monticello, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.
She was born June 23, 1927, in Mount Ayr, to the late Manno and Grace (Handley) Miller. On March 23, 1946, in South Bend, she married Ora C. Hughes; he survives.
She was an amazing homemaker and enjoyed spending winters in sunny and warm Florida.
Lorene was a member of Monon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are husband Ora C. Hughes, Monticello; three daughters, Sandra (Don) Stoner, Delphi, Vickie (Keith) Tolen, Monticello, and Judy (Rick) Wuethrich, Francesville; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Manno and Grace (Handley) Miller; one sister, Velma White; and two brothers, Ervin, and Ivan Miller.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the funeral home, with Rev. Russ Alley, of Monon United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Bedford Cemetery in rural Monon.
Memorials may be given to the of America. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 7 to May 13, 2019