Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Stidham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Belle "Lou" Stidham


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Belle "Lou" Stidham Obituary
Lula Belle "Lou" Stidham, 84, Monticello (formerly of the Buffalo area), passed away at 5:21 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.
She was born July 7, 1935, in Culver, to the late Robert and Sena (Geisler) Miller. In 1953, she married Daniel Evans in Culver; he passed away on Nov. 12, 1972. Then in 1973, she married Kenneth "Kenny / Hillbilly" Stidham Sr. in Monticello; he passed away on March 10, 2010.
Lou had lived in White County most all her life and attended school in Idaville. She had worked at the former Bryan Manufacturing and the old RCA factory, both of Monticello. Lou loved and enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning all her goodies from the garden. She always had Sunday dinners for her family. Lou loved animals (sometimes more than her kids). She and her late husband, Kenny, enjoyed refinishing old antique furniture and did that for many years. Lou also enjoyed going mushroom hunting and fishing.
Surviving are three children Jeff Evans, Auburn, Diana (Richard) Heffelmire, Sharpsville, and Debra (Roger) Yerk, Kewanna; nine grandchildren: Chris, Misty and Michelle Stidham, Dan (Marissa) Bell, Carrie (Todd) Duncan, Brent (companion Samantha) and Cory (Versity) Evans, Amy (Time) Spurling, and Hunter Evans; 16 great-grandchildren: Ethan and Lillian Johnson, Kaden, Layla, Cash, Finn "Finny" Evans, Everleight Bell, Jackson, Camden, and Moira Groscop, Sabastian, Mary, Leland, Paris and Benjamin Evans; one great-great-grandchild due in September; five siblings: Florence Johnson, Lafayette, Becky (Rick) Satterwaite, and Darlene (Ralph) Strik, both of Kokomo, Kenny (Judy) Miller, Idaville, and Shirley (Dave) Heffelimire, Kokomo; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sena (Geisler) Miller; husbands Daniel Evans and Kenneth "Kenny/Hillbilly" Stidham Sr.; son Craig A. Evans; step-son Kenneth "Kenny" Stidham Jr.; two grandchildren, Clifton Greear and Kim Stidham; two brothers, Leslie and Richard Miller; and two sisters, Cora Miller and Louise Waite.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff Messer, of Zion Bethel Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will follow at Hughes Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to Zion Bethel Church of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -