Lula Belle "Lou" Stidham, 84, Monticello (formerly of the Buffalo area), passed away at 5:21 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.
She was born July 7, 1935, in Culver, to the late Robert and Sena (Geisler) Miller. In 1953, she married Daniel Evans in Culver; he passed away on Nov. 12, 1972. Then in 1973, she married Kenneth "Kenny / Hillbilly" Stidham Sr. in Monticello; he passed away on March 10, 2010.
Lou had lived in White County most all her life and attended school in Idaville. She had worked at the former Bryan Manufacturing and the old RCA factory, both of Monticello. Lou loved and enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning all her goodies from the garden. She always had Sunday dinners for her family. Lou loved animals (sometimes more than her kids). She and her late husband, Kenny, enjoyed refinishing old antique furniture and did that for many years. Lou also enjoyed going mushroom hunting and fishing.
Surviving are three children Jeff Evans, Auburn, Diana (Richard) Heffelmire, Sharpsville, and Debra (Roger) Yerk, Kewanna; nine grandchildren: Chris, Misty and Michelle Stidham, Dan (Marissa) Bell, Carrie (Todd) Duncan, Brent (companion Samantha) and Cory (Versity) Evans, Amy (Time) Spurling, and Hunter Evans; 16 great-grandchildren: Ethan and Lillian Johnson, Kaden, Layla, Cash, Finn "Finny" Evans, Everleight Bell, Jackson, Camden, and Moira Groscop, Sabastian, Mary, Leland, Paris and Benjamin Evans; one great-great-grandchild due in September; five siblings: Florence Johnson, Lafayette, Becky (Rick) Satterwaite, and Darlene (Ralph) Strik, both of Kokomo, Kenny (Judy) Miller, Idaville, and Shirley (Dave) Heffelimire, Kokomo; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sena (Geisler) Miller; husbands Daniel Evans and Kenneth "Kenny/Hillbilly" Stidham Sr.; son Craig A. Evans; step-son Kenneth "Kenny" Stidham Jr.; two grandchildren, Clifton Greear and Kim Stidham; two brothers, Leslie and Richard Miller; and two sisters, Cora Miller and Louise Waite.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff Messer, of Zion Bethel Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will follow at Hughes Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to Zion Bethel Church of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020