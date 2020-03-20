|
|
Mae Thomas, 97, Monticello, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Indiana Univesity Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born Aug. 15, 1922, in White County, to William and Cecelia (Kendall) Vehnekamp. On May 26, 1946, she married Richard Darwin Thomas in Monticello; he preceded her in death on March 7, 1997.
She was a 1940 graduate of Monticello High School and owned and operated Indiana Van Lines in Monticello from 1951 until she retired in April 2019.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
Mae's father managed the A&P grocery store where NAPA is located today and she worked in that grocery store. She was a 50-year member of the OES Crystal Chapter 165, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and precinct committee person for more than 50 years. Last year, she was presented the Golden Elephant Award for more than 50 years of service.
She loved to play euchre and bridge. Mae sold knives and nuts for the American Legion. She loved people and telling old stories.
Surviving are her sons Thomas Van (Pamela) Thomas, Lafayette, and Timothy Darwin Thomas (fiancée Karen Sink), Monticello; grandsons Corey Wayne and Mark. In addition to local nieces, Judy (John) O'Neil, Monticello, and Linda Lemme, Lafayette, there is several additional nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers John, Ralph, William and Walter Vehnekamp; sister Nellie Wagner; and infant siblings Adeline and Bernard Lee.
Services will be private, with Jay Jankee, of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time when it is safe for public gatherings.
Burial will be in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White County Food Pantry or a food pantry of the donor's choice.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020