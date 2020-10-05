Dr. Marc A. Hall, D.V.M., 73, Winter Garden, Fla., went to Our Lord on Sept. 26, 2020.

Dr. Hall opened his small animal practice, Ocoee Animal Hospital, in June 1976. He served many clients and their beloved pets until retiring in 2015.

A 1971 graduate of Purdue University's School of Veterinary Medicine, West Lafayette, Dr. Hall went on to complete more study and authored journal articles during an intern program at the University of Minnesota.

He worked for two successful small animal practices in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Cincinnati, Ohio, before deciding to open his own clinic in West Orange County, Fla. At that time, there were few other veterinary clinics in central Florida.

He later was president of the Central Florida Veterinary Association and a lifetime member of the American Veterinary Association. He remained a member even after retiring and attended annual courses to further his understanding of small-animal care. He liked learning and keeping up with his profession.

Marc was the fourth child of nine born to Carl and Margaret Hall, Wolcott. The Hall kids are: David, Diane, Marsha, Marc, Nina, Nancy, Karla, Kris and Kent. The six girls and three boys came every year or so and the farmhouse was full and busy.

Growing up on a farm, Marc loved animals even as a child, and pilled chickens with pebbles, shocked his mother bringing two live skunks home, and raised lots of parakeets in the family's basement. He walked his 4-H pigs while practicing his tuba for high school band.

He was a mischievous, curious youngster and liked to play tricks on his siblings. Marc's sense of humor never left him, and he always had a joke or story to share. Becoming a veterinarian was always his desire growing up, yet he retained his Midwest values and humility throughout life. Marc died of aggressive small-cell cancer of the lungs, which metastasized to his liver, and congestive heart failure.

Marc was Catholic and had a deep faith practice. With retirement, he became a member of St. Vincent de Paul, which runs a food pantry for those in need at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Pine Hills, Fla.

Marc was married to wife Denise for 51 years. His three children are Erin Hall, Atlanta, Ga., McKenize Hall (partner Allynne), Tampa, Fla., and Neil Hall (wife Andrea); and three dearly loved grandchildren, Sydney, Wesley and Paige, Tavares, Fla.

Donations can be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 801 N. Hastings St., Orlando, FL 32808 for St. Vincent de Paul charitable works or needs of the church in care of Fr. Leo Hodges, Pastor.

During this time of COVID-19, private family funeral mass and interment were conducted.

