Marcella M. Rist, 76, Logansport, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at WoodBridge Health Campus.
Born May 23, 1943, in Logansport, she was the daughter of George and Zella Cress Baer.
She was married on Dec. 31, 1964, to Donald V. Rist Jr., who preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2014.
Marcella retired from Modine Manufacturing. She enjoyed playing Bingo, frequently winning. In earlier years, Marcella enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her husband, Don.
Surviving are a son, Michael A. Rist, Swedesboro, N.J. (special friend, Toni Hible, Minnesota); brothers Al (Rita) Baer, Bob (Marilyn) Baer; sisters Mary Emery and Evelyn (Gary) Byers, all of Logansport; brother-in-law Thomas Parkins, Logansport; sisters-in-law Marilyn Ralston, Kentland, and Barb Baer, Logansport.
Also surviving are grandchildren Matthew Smith-Rist, Ryan Rist, Ashli (Rist) Vaughn, Shane Rist, Kaya Rist, Kellen Rist and Keaton Rist; three great-grandchildren: Sterling Smith-Rist, Ezra Smith-Rist and Boston Vaughn; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Marcella was preceded in death by a son, Steven J. Rist; brothers Emery Baer and Ben Baer; sisters Luila (Baer) Berkshire and Rita (Baer) Parkins; and sister-in-law Arlene Baer.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
The funeral service and celebration of Marcella's life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, also at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Ever-Rest Memorial Park, Logansport.
Memorial contributions may be made to any charity benefiting cancer research.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019