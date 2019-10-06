Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
711 East Market Street
Logansport, IN 46947
(574) 722-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
711 East Market Street
Logansport, IN 46947
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
711 East Market Street
Logansport, IN 46947
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Rist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella M. Rist


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella M. Rist Obituary
Marcella M. Rist, 76, Logansport, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at WoodBridge Health Campus.
Born May 23, 1943, in Logansport, she was the daughter of George and Zella Cress Baer.
She was married on Dec. 31, 1964, to Donald V. Rist Jr., who preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2014.
Marcella retired from Modine Manufacturing. She enjoyed playing Bingo, frequently winning. In earlier years, Marcella enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her husband, Don.
Surviving are a son, Michael A. Rist, Swedesboro, N.J. (special friend, Toni Hible, Minnesota); brothers Al (Rita) Baer, Bob (Marilyn) Baer; sisters Mary Emery and Evelyn (Gary) Byers, all of Logansport; brother-in-law Thomas Parkins, Logansport; sisters-in-law Marilyn Ralston, Kentland, and Barb Baer, Logansport.
Also surviving are grandchildren Matthew Smith-Rist, Ryan Rist, Ashli (Rist) Vaughn, Shane Rist, Kaya Rist, Kellen Rist and Keaton Rist; three great-grandchildren: Sterling Smith-Rist, Ezra Smith-Rist and Boston Vaughn; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Marcella was preceded in death by a son, Steven J. Rist; brothers Emery Baer and Ben Baer; sisters Luila (Baer) Berkshire and Rita (Baer) Parkins; and sister-in-law Arlene Baer.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
The funeral service and celebration of Marcella's life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, also at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Ever-Rest Memorial Park, Logansport.
Memorial contributions may be made to any charity benefiting cancer research.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now