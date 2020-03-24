|
Marie L. Erb, 97, Monticello, formerly of Monon, passed away, with family by her side, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.
She was born June 11, 1922, in Monon, to the late Leonard and Geneva (Helfrich) Cooley. Her marriage was to Max A. Erb on March 1, 1963. Max passed away on Oct. 20, 2013.
Marie was a 1940 graduate of Monon High School. During World War II, Marie worked at Kingsbury Ordinance Plant of Northern Indiana. She then moved to Ogden, Utah, where she worked at Hill Air Force Base. Following the war, Marie moved to San Bernardino, Calif., until her return to Monon, where she owned and operated Cooley's Coffee Cup.
Marie ultimately became an insurance agent in Monon buying Howe Insurance Agency, which she ran for several years and eventually operated with her husband Max.
Marie was a charter member of Monon Community Church, member of Tri Kappa Sorority for many years, and a founding member of the Young Republicans of White County.
In her spare time, Marie loved to entertain family and friends at home. She loved playing cards with family and friends, which could get competitive at times. She enjoyed providing a home-cooked meal, canning the bounty of Max's garden in the summer, and was always working on a puzzle during the winter.
Marie and Max were also avid snowmobilers and enjoyed trips to Michigan with the snowmobile gang. Marie cherished time spent with her family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving is a daughter, Kitty (Mike) Brooks, Lafayette; daughter-in-law Susan (Bill) Tonner; sisters Dorothy Rardon, Monticello, and Phyllis Onken, Monon; grandchildren Tom X. Koebcke, Polly (David) Hines, B.J. (Jill) Swygart, and Mandy (Pat) Swygart-Hobaugh; great-grandchildren Ava and Colette Swygart, Lexi, Xavier and Bella Hines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death, along with her husband and parents, are a son, Tom Koebcke; brothers Ray Cooley, Bill Cooley and Bob Cooley; and son-in-law Ron Swygart.
A private graveside will be in Bedford Cemetery of Monon. At a later date, a celebration of life will be open to the public.
