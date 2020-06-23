Marilyn Jean Tangman, 85, of Seymour, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Andrews Healthcare Center in Batesville.
She was born in Weisburg to parents Herman John Scholl and Nina Aleen (Shields) Scholl. On Sept. 12, 1954, she married Rev. John W. Tangman; he preceded her in death.
Marilyn graduated from Milan High School and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Borchers. Marilyn's greatest joy was serving her Lord as a partner in ministry with her husband. She also made many friends through her job at the Seymour License Branch.
Marilyn was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; spending time with family was her favorite pastime. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and oil painting.
Marilyn is survived by her son Matt (Patricia) Tangman; grandchildren Stephanie Tangman, Evan Tangman, Claire Tangman and Jenna Tangman; great-grandchildren Maya, Erica, Jada, Austin and Nolan; brothers Myron "Bud" (Charleen "Tootie") Scholl and Gene (Faye) Scholl; sister Carolyn Dunn; daughter-in-law Cheryl Plummer Tangman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Michael John Tangman; and sister Donna Lou.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Borchers, with Rev. Stephen Wood officiating. Burial followed at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Borchers.
Visitation at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Borchers, was 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Memorials may be written to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Borchers-Seminarian Fund, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be given on the funeral home website at www.vossfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.