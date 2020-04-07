Home

SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Marjorie Ellen (Kubly) Dismore


1929 - 2020
Marjorie Ellen (Kubly) Dismore Obituary
Marjorie Ellen (Kubly) Dismore, 90, Monticello, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Monticello, White County, to the late James Sylvanus and Opal Mae (Harmon) Kubly. On July 15, 1950, she married Walter D. Dismore at Monticello Christian Church in Monticello; he survives.
Marjorie is a 1947 graduate of Monticello High School. She was a homemaker most of her life and worked as a cashier at the former Kroger in downtown Monticello, as well as the former Garden City Grocery. She worked several years for H&R Block in Monticello before retiring.
In her retirement, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, computer games, cooking and camping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind her husband of almost 70 years, Walter Dismore; two daughters, Karen (David) Sprunger, Lafayette, and Jane (Jim) Spencer, Monticello; one son, Rex (Susan) Dismore, Lafayette; nine grandchildren: Brandy (Issam) Helewa, Phoenix, Ariz., Dana (Brad) Silvers, Hillsboro, Ore., Brittany (Justin) Laflen, Lafayette, Michael Sprunger, Carmel, Nathan Spencer, Monticello, Travis (Marcy) Spencer, Fishers, Tiffanie (Ryan) Terry, Adrian, Mich., Ryan (Rachel) Dismore, Plainfield, and Zachary Dismore, Lafayette; 10 great-grandchildren: Turner and Wesley Silvers, Hillsboro, Ore., Quinten and Evie Laflen, Lafayette, Henry, Eloise and Lorelei Terry, Adrian, Mich., Lily Dismore Hallam, Jamestown, Raegan and Remi Dismore, Plainfield; a great-grandson due October 2020; sister-in-law Sharon Kubly; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sylvanus and Opal Mae (Harmon) Kubly; one sister, Rita (Kubly) Lucy; five brothers: Forrest, James "Bob", Norman, William "Bill" and Donald Kubly; nephew, Pete Kubly; and niece Donna May (Kubly) Lowery.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White County .
Springer-Voorhis-Draper funeral home, Monticello is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020
