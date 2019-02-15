Mark Brooks, of Ocala, Fla., passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2019, in Ocala, where he had recently moved.

He was born Feb. 25, 1951, to the late Harold and Jo Brooks.

He grew up in Monticello and graduated from Twin Lakes in 1969 and from Indiana State University in 1974. He was a member of the North Judson Methodist Church.

Mark is survived by a daughter, Christi (Matt) Keene, Chicago, and a sister, Cathy Morrison, Winston-Salem, N.C. He also leaves behind a nephew, Eric (Tammy) Morrison; a niece, Julie (Adam) Hoover; and three great-nieces: Caroline, Amelia, and Faith Hoover, all of Winston-Salem, N.C.

No services are planned.

Memorial contributions can made to Volunteers Helping Seniors (VHS), a part of the Twin Lakes Food Pantry. Please send checks to Food Finders, 1204 Greenbush St., Lafayette, Ind., 47904 marked for VHS.