Mark Wayne Giasson, 58, Monon, passed away peacefully Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born Sept. 17, 1960, in Hazelcrest, Ill., to Arthur (Betty Jean Blekfeld) Giasson. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Gilman High School. He was married to Donna Huffman on Sept. 20, 1991, in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Mark enjoyed meeting for round table coffee with his buddies at the civic center, as well as woodworking, singing in the kitchen, making wood toys, Snapchatting, fellowshipping with others, being neighborly, and living for the Lord.
He is survived by wife Donna Giasson; children Jaime (Jerry) Lattimore, Jennifer Engle (James Sharp), Brandy (Wendell) Justice, Jacquelyn (Dale) Hansen, Peter Giasson, Dustin Prairie, Kimberly (Wayne) Hayden, April (Tom) Hurly, Steven Giasson, Austin Giasson; siblings Rodger (Larise) Giasson, Guy (Debbie) Giasson, Larry Knowles, Jackie Giasson-Doud, Dawn Deem; dear friends Alice Giasson and Jamie Sue; as well as 33 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and the many loving people of the town of Monon which Mark so dearly loved.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Starlene Newbold.
A visitation for Mark will be 3-8 p.m. EST Friday, Aug. 30, at Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, 507 N. Market St., Monon. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. EST Saturday, Aug. 31, Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Steve Sparks officiating.
Burial will follow in Bedford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family care of the funeral home.
Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
To view the online memorial, please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net.
