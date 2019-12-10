|
Martha "Sue" Drake, 83, Monticello, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Bloomington, to the late Donald and Evelyn (Lawson) Prince. On July 1, 1956, she married Ronald L. Drake in Bloomington; he preceded her in death on May 30, 2005.
She was a graduate of Bloomington High School and was a homemaker, small business owner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, where she was a member of the Presbyterian Women and served as a deaconess.
In the 1970s, Sue owned and operated Kid's Stuff, a children's clothing store, and was co-owner of Professional Interiors for over 30 years with her husband, Ron. Sue and Ron loved long rides on the motorcycle or in the Corvette, taking trips and rarely missed a grandchild's ballgame or performance.
She enjoyed crafts, baking, shopping and going to French Lick to play the slot machines with her sisters and brother. She started a Bunco group in 1968 and continued to play with many of the same friends. She loved all holidays, especially Christmas. She loved eating out with "the gang." Her motto was "Go For It!" She cherished time with her family and friends.
Her family would like to thank all of her dear friends who helped care for her during illness, especially Judy Bertram.
She is survived by children Kerry (Elaine) Drake, Indianapolis, Cindy (Bob) Dickinson, Naples, Fla., Andy (Kim) Drake, Brighton, Mich., Amy (Clark) Smith, Forest; brother Buck Prince, Bloomington; two sisters Kay Drake and Vickie (Ed) McCrea, both of Bloomington; brother-in-law Scott Mahan, Bloomington; five granddaughters; four grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Bobbie Mahan; sister-in-law Bonita Prince; and brother-in-law Jerry Drake.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, and also one hour prior to services Friday, at the church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, with Jay Janke officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Presbyterian Women of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019