Mary Ann Cook, 91, of Monticello, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born April 16, 1929, in Plainfield, to the late John Benjamin and Bessie (North) Cooper. She married George Gerald Smith, Jr. and they later divorced. She later married Ernie Cook; he preceded her in death.
Mary worked at Hooks as a cashier, at Indiana Beach in the game room, which she loved, and as a custodian at the White County Courthouse. She loved cooking, fishing, animals, nature and being outdoors. She especially loved her pets.
She is survived by her children William (Patti) Smith, of Monticello, Deborah (Melvin) Powers, of Indianapolis; grandchildren Julie (Chris) Hensley, Bob (Sheri) Kirkham, Kim (Shaun) Powell, Christine (Brian) Carrico and Michael Smith; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son Michael.
No services have been planned.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Monticello United Methodist Church to benefit Soup for the Soul. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may also send donations directly to the church.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.