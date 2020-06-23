Mary Ann Cook
1929 - 2020
Mary Ann Cook, 91, of Monticello, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born April 16, 1929, in Plainfield, to the late John Benjamin and Bessie (North) Cooper. She married George Gerald Smith, Jr. and they later divorced. She later married Ernie Cook; he preceded her in death.
Mary worked at Hooks as a cashier, at Indiana Beach in the game room, which she loved, and as a custodian at the White County Courthouse. She loved cooking, fishing, animals, nature and being outdoors. She especially loved her pets.
She is survived by her children William (Patti) Smith, of Monticello, Deborah (Melvin) Powers, of Indianapolis; grandchildren Julie (Chris) Hensley, Bob (Sheri) Kirkham, Kim (Shaun) Powell, Christine (Brian) Carrico and Michael Smith; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son Michael.
No services have been planned.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Monticello United Methodist Church to benefit Soup for the Soul. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may also send donations directly to the church.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
You will be missed cookie
Terri Tomlinson
Friend
June 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. Many great memories. Dee Hudson.
Dee Hudson
Friend
June 22, 2020
She was definitely a stubborn lady! And always spoke her mind! That's what I loved about her most. She drove all of us nuts and we all had are ups & downs but the last 3 yrs with her were by far the best and the most entertaining with her sassy self. Grandma will be missed. Until we meet again. Love you so so much!
Christine Carrico
Grandchild
June 21, 2020
I'd like to express my sincerest condolences on the passing of my Aunt Mary.
Scott & Liz Cooper
Family
June 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deborah Powers
Family
