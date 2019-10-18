Home

Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
Interment
Following Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum of West Lafayette
Max E. Kelly


1941 - 2019
Max E. Kelly Obituary
Max E. Kelly, 77, West Lafayette, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Anthony Rehabilitation Center in Lafayette.
He was born Nov. 30, 1941, to the late Harmon and Bernice (Wakeman) Kelly. He was a 1960 graduate of Chalmers High School.
On Aug. 13, 1961, Max married Karon J. Zarse, and together they had a daughter, Kimberly (Phil) Sutton, Bloomington. Max and Karon spent their life together as partners, sharing both the work and rewards of a lifetime of farming in the area.
Max honored his country by serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1961-1968, serving during the Bay of Pigs invasion. While serving, he attained the rank of staff sergeant. He was also a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Surviving with his wife and daughter are brother Jim (Dolores) Kelly, Monticello; sister Carol Lee Bick, Monticello; and sister Mary Lou (John) Long, Reynolds. He also has several surviving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. EST until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. EST Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston.
Interment will immediately follow funeral service at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum of West Lafayette. Casual attire is requested to be worn in memory of Max.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family would like contributions to be made to in Max's honor.
Share memories and condolences online at http://www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
